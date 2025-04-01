"I am proud of the strong foundation we have built over the years for this iconic brand, and happy to have found the right buyer for Alumacraft. The family-owned Bryton Marine Group has been in business for decades and we believe that their core values and culture will enable Alumacraft employees to unlock the full potential of the business. We sincerely thank the employees for their dedication, and wish them the very best in this next journey," said José Boisjoli, President and CEO of BRP.

Bryton Marine Group is a diversified group of marine manufacturers specializing in aluminum boats reading from 17ft to 150ft. Their well known brands serve commercial, government, recreational sportfishing and adventure boat markets in North America. Bryton Marine Group saw an opportunity to complement its existing roster of renowned boat brands, as explained by Byron Bolton, CEO of Bryton Marine Group:

"We are thrilled to acquire the Alumacraft marine business from BRP. This expansion of our North American boat building brand footprint supports our growth and long term ownership objectives," said Bolton. "For more than 75 years, Alumacraft has been part of family memories. Its heritage is strong in the marine community and we can't wait to continue growing the brand worldwide. We look forward to welcoming to the Bryton family Alumacraft's talented employees and loyal dealers. They have been instrumental in building the brand's reputation for quality and innovation."

This transaction is expected to close by the end of BRP's first quarter. During this period, BRP and Bryton Marine Group will work in collaboration to ensure a smooth and successful transition for all parties involved.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information included in this release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the transaction, the anticipated benefits associated with the completion of this transaction, the closing date of the acquisition and the Company's business and strategic plans, and other statements that are not historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terminology such as "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "forecasts", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "outlook", "predicts", "projects", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases. Forward looking statements, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific. BRP cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results or performance of BRP to be materially different from the outlook or any future results or performance implied by such statements. Further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" of the Corporation's management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended on January 31, 2025.

About BRP

BRP Inc. is a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on over 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Through its portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive brands featuring Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, BRP unlocks exhilarating adventures and provides access to experiences across different playgrounds. The Company completes its lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully optimize the riding experience. Committed to growing responsibly, BRP is developing electric models for its existing product lines. Headquartered in Quebec, Canada, BRP had annual sales of CA$7.8 billion from over 130 countries and employed approximately 16,500 driven, resourceful people as of January 31, 2025.

www.brp.com

@BRPNews

Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Rotax, Alumacraft, Manitou, Quintrex, and the BRP logo are trademarks of Bombardier Recreational Products Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Bryton Marine Group

Bryton Marine Group is North America's largest private family-owned builder of aluminum boats, serving both commercial and recreational markets. With a legacy of craftsmanship and innovation, Bryton consists of six industry-leading brands: All American Marine, BRIX Marine, Duckworth, EagleCraft, KingFisher Boats, and Weldcraft. Each brand operates independently while sharing common principles, planning guidelines and goals. Dedicated to enriching local and maritime communities for future generations, Bryton Marine Group continues to advance boatbuilding through modern engineering, design, and manufacturing practices while at the same time embracing craftmanship. With operations in Washington State and British Columbia, Bryton's collective brands lead the market in aluminum boat production across North America.

SOURCE BRP Inc.

Media Requests: Emilie Proulx, BRP, Media Relations, [email protected]; Gillian Pownall, Bryton Marine Group, [email protected], +1 250 351 6495; Investors Relations: Philippe Deschênes, BRP, Investors Relations: 450.532.6462, [email protected]