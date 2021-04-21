Brooklyn Connolly wins CAJ-Investintech data scholarship for investigation into Indigenous women in Nova Scotia jails

TORONTO, April 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to announce that Brooklyn Connolly, a journalism student at the University of King's College, in Halifax, is this year's winner of the CAJ-Investintech Data Journalism Scholarship.

Brooklyn's story on the growing number of Indigenous women in Nova Scotia jails was selected by the jury for demonstrating an ability to use data to uncover growing trends on societal issues. Read the jury's full comments here .

"The CAJ extends a huge congratulations to Brooklyn for telling this incredibly important story," said CAJ president Brent Jolly. "Across the country, student journalists continue to push boundaries. Brooklyn's ability to marry classic journalistic storytelling skills with quality data-driven investigative techniques is exceptional and so very worthy of this award."

Brooklyn is a freelance journalist and student based in Halifax, Nova Scotia. She is currently interning on the news desk at the Halifax Chronicle Herald. She hopes to further her investigative work in the future, with focus on health, education, and policy journalism. Follow her work!

The CAJ thanks all applicants for taking the time to submit to this year's scholarship and encourages it's student members to consider applying next year. For full scholarship details see here .

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with more than 900 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

