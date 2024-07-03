British Columbia designates Psychotherapy under the Health Professions Act

VICTORIA, BC, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - On July 02, 2024, the BC Government designated Psychotherapy as a Health Profession under the Health Professions Act. The proposal received cabinet approval and was subsequently signed by the Lieutenant Governor. The official order can be viewed here.

The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) would like to congratulate the Government on this historic step towards the regulation of the psychotherapy profession, increased public protection, and better mental health access for the public.

The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC), representing over 7,200 members, has been a leading advocate for government regulation of clinical counselling and psychotherapy in British Columbia. The association developed comprehensive regulatory frameworks and infrastructure to facilitate a smooth transition to professional regulation, showing the readiness of the BCACC and its members for this important step. These efforts are expected to streamline the process for the government and the future regulatory college, while easing the transition for practitioners into a regulated environment.

BCACC CEO Michael Radano says "We are very grateful that the recommendation to designate psychotherapy as a health profession under the Health Professions Act was brought to cabinet, and that the proposal has been approved. The BCACC looks forward to working with the ministry, the affected regulatory college and other stakeholders to ensure that the profession specific regulatory building blocks are put in place."

Looking at other provinces such as Ontario where psychotherapy is regulated, the BCACC is prepared to assist with further collaborations with the Government, the future college and practitioners to help define the profession of psychotherapy here in BC.

With the demand for mental health services increasing, BC residents need access to high-quality clinical counselling/psychotherapy services in a timely fashion and be covered under benefit plans and government programming. Regulation of psychotherapy will expand access to clinicians and shorten wait times for British Columbians.

BCACC: The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a not-for-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with more than 8000 members. BCACC advocates for the clinical counselling/psychotherapy profession and public access to mental health services. Its 7200 Registered Clinical Counsellors (RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public which includes a robust complaint, inquiry, and disciplinary process. https://bcacc.ca

