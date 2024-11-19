CAMZYOS™ RECOGNIZED FOR THE TREATMENT OF OBSTRUCTIVE HYPERTROPHIC CARDIOMYOPATHY

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Prix Galien Canada is pleased to announce that Bristol-Myers Squibb Canada, Co. is the recipient of the prestigious Innovative Product Award for the development of CAMZYOS™ (mavacamten). The groundbreaking treatment works by reducing excessive contraction of the heart muscle in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM).

This award is presented annually to a breakthrough drug that has made the most significant overall contribution to patient care in Canada in terms of efficacy, safety, benefits, and innovation.

Elaine Phillips accepted the 2024 Prix Galien Canada Innovative Product Award for CAMZYOS™ (mavacamten) on behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Canada. (CNW Group/Health Research Foundation) Prix Galien Canada (CNW Group/Health Research Foundation)

HCM is a serious, progressive heart disease affecting about 1 in 500 people across all ages and ethnicities. The condition causes the heart muscle to thicken, making it difficult for the heart to pump blood effectively. This can lead to debilitating symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, fatigue, and fainting, and increases the risk of life-threatening complications like heart failure and sudden cardiac death.

"We understand the profound impact this condition can have on daily life," shared Elaine Phillips, General Manager of Bristol-Myers Squibb Canada. "The benefits of CAMZYOS can make a real difference for patients, going beyond simply managing the disease to potentially improving their quality of life, and helping to reduce serious complications including heart failure. We're incredibly grateful for this recognition and optimistic that this technology offers a new therapeutic approach that could pave the way for further innovations in cardiac treatments."

CAMZYOS is a groundbreaking selective allosteric inhibitor of cardiac myosin (the motor protein that powers heart muscle contraction). It reduces excessive contraction and improves myocardial energetics, relaxation, and left ventricular (LV) compliance. It has been proven to directly and positively impact the structural and functional obstructions caused by hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

"Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy places a tremendous burden on patients, impacting every aspect of their lives," said Dr. Ernesto Schiffrin, Chair of the Prix Galien Canada Jury. "The development of CAMZYOS is a testament to the power of scientific innovation and collaboration. This breakthrough medication offers hope for patients and their families, with the potential to transform lives by addressing this challenging chronic disease."

CAMZYOS was recommended by the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) in 2023 and the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association (ACC/AHA) in 2024 in its guidelines as a second-line option. In June 2024, the first Canadian Cardiovascular Society (CCS) Clinical Practice Update (CPU) on Contemporary Management of the Patient with HCM included recommendations for the use of CAMZYOS, and advised that invasive therapies be reserved as a last resort.

Despite the serious effects it has on a patient's life and mental well-being, there had been no progress in therapy for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, limiting the pharmacological options until CAMZYOS became available.

For more information on the Prix Galien Innovative Product Award, visit: https://innovativemedicines.ca/prix-galien/

About the Prix Galien Canada Innovative Product Award

The Prix Galien Canada – Innovative Product Award is presented every year to the company that has developed a drug product launched on the Canadian market and judged by the Jury to have made the most significant overall contribution to patient care in Canada in terms of efficacy, safety, benefits and innovation.

About the Health Research Foundation

The Health Research Foundation (HRF) of Innovative Medicines Canada is a non-profit organization that invests in Canadian academic health research and promotes the value of research-driven health innovation in Canada. The HRF is one of the leading private health foundations in the country and its contributions help prevent illness, treat disease, and improve Canada's health-care systems. The organization is committed to addressing health challenges through research excellence, stakeholder partnerships and the advancement of public policy.

About Innovative Medicines Canada

Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) is the national association representing Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. The industry proudly supports over 100,000 high-value jobs, contributes a total of $16 billion to the economy, sponsors the majority of clinical trials in Canada, and invests close to $3 billion in research and development each year. IMC advocates for policies that enable the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative medicines and vaccines to improve the lives of all Canadians. The association and its members are committed to being solutions-oriented partners in Canada's healthcare system and have contributed over $30 million towards applied health systems research through the Health Research Foundation (HRF). Guided by the Code of Ethical Practices, all members work with governments, private payers, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders in a highly ethical manner.

