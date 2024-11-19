THE HEALTH RESEARCH FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES THE 2024 MEDAL OF HONOUR AND DIVERSITY & EQUITY IN RESEARCH AWARD WINNERS

DR. MICHAEL HILL WINS THE MEDAL OF HONOUR, DR. SONIA ANAND WINS THE DIVERSITY AND EQUITY IN RESEARCH AWARD

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Health Research Foundation (HRF) of Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) is pleased to announce Dr. Michael Hill as the 2024 recipient of its Medal of Honour, and Dr. Sonia Anand as the recipient of the Diversity and Equity in Research Award.

Dr. Sonia Anand received the HRF Diversity and Equity in Research Award, and Dr. Michael Hill received the 2024 HRF Medal of Honour. (CNW Group/Health Research Foundation)

Dr. Hill is a globally recognized stroke neurologist, professor and clinical epidemiologist at the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary who has transformed stroke care. He is perhaps best known for re-engineering stroke therapy by creating endovascular blood clot removal, a treatment that reduces stroke-related deaths and improves stroke survivors' quality of life. He won the 2024 Medal of Honour for his contributions to advancing knowledge in health sciences and improving therapeutics healthcare.

"Dr. Hill's pioneering efforts and ongoing contributions to advance new therapies for the treatment of strokes have opened the field and offered unprecedented hope for stroke patients," said Christine Elliott, Chair of the HRF Board of Directors. "His work has positively impacted the lives of millions of stroke patients locally and globally, revolutionizing treatment and care. We are delighted to award him the Medal of Honour this year and have no doubt that he will continue to make exceptional contributions to the field for decades to come."

Aside from his research, Dr. Hill was also Senior Medical Director for Alberta's Cardiovascular Health and Stroke Strategic Clinical Networks (SCNs), where he established a provincial acute stroke treatment network and quality reporting structure that changed policy and practice in Canada.

"I am honoured and humbled to accept this year's Medal of Honour for my decades of work in neurological and epidemiological care," said Dr. Hill. "I look forward to paying it forward to the healthcare community by donating my winnings to the Hotchkiss Brain Institute at the University of Calgary."

Dr. Anand is a distinguished Canadian physician and researcher whose work has significantly advanced our understanding of environmental and genetic determinants of cardiovascular disease in women and populations of varying ancestral origin. As the Associate Vice-President of Global Health and Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology at McMaster University, and Director of the Chanchlani Research Centre focused on Health Equity Research, Dr. Anand's research excellence has enormously impacted diverse equity-deserving populations by removing economic, social, and other barriers, promoting improved access to healthcare and medicines, and improving outcomes for those in greatest need.

She is the second recipient of the Diversity and Equity in Research Award for her outstanding work advancing equitable participation in health research and access to healthcare in Canada.

"Dr. Anand's work has not only shed light on the higher rates of heart disease among South Asian women but has also paved the way for more inclusive, personalized approaches to prevention and treatment, ultimately improving health outcomes for the underserved and newcomers across the country," said Christine Elliott. "Her commitment to the health and well-being of people from diverse, equity-deserving groups is unparalleled, making her this year's clear winner of the Diversity and Equity in Research Award."

"I want to thank the Health Research Foundation for recognizing me with this award," said Dr. Anand. "Canada is a diverse multicultural country, and we must strive to be inclusive of this diversity in research to discover unique pathways underlying variation if disease burden between ethnic groups and to minimize the health inequities in this country. This award affirms the HRF's support for these goals, and I am truly grateful to be the recipient this year."

The HRF Medal of Honour has been awarded annually since 1945 to individuals whose work or contribution to public policies in support of research and development in Canada has achieved international recognition. Previous recipients include Dr. Charles Best for the co-discovery of insulin and the Rt. Hon. Brian Mulroney for his contribution to Canada's healthcare system.

The Diversity and Equity Research Award recognizes excellence in research by outstanding individuals whose work advances equitable participation in health research and access to healthcare in Canada and improves the well-being of all residents, particularly those facing inequities. This is the second year it's been given out.

About the Health Research Foundation

The Health Research Foundation (HRF) of Innovative Medicines Canada is a non-profit organization that invests in Canadian academic health research and promotes the value of research-driven health innovation in Canada. The HRF is one of the leading private health foundations in the country and its contributions help prevent illness, treat disease, and improve Canada's healthcare systems. The organization is committed to addressing health challenges through research excellence, stakeholder partnerships and the advancement of public policy.

About Innovative Medicines Canada

Innovative Medicines Canada (IMC) is the national association representing Canada's innovative pharmaceutical industry. The industry proudly supports over 100,000 high-value jobs, contributes a total of $16 billion to the economy, sponsors the majority of clinical trials in Canada, and invests close to $3 billion in research and development each year. IMC advocates for policies that enable the discovery, development, and delivery of innovative medicines and vaccines to improve the lives of all Canadians. The association and its members are committed to being solutions-oriented partners in Canada's healthcare system and have contributed over $30 million towards applied health systems research through the Health Research Foundation (HRF). Guided by the Code of Ethical Practices, all members work with governments, private payers, healthcare professionals, and stakeholders in a highly ethical manner.

