REGINA, SK, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Bridges and culverts in communities across Saskatchewan will be replaced or upgraded after a combined investment of more than $8.2 million from the federal and provincial governments along with municipalities.

These 12 projects were announced by Minister Dan Vandal and Minister Don McMorris. The new bridges will create safer and more efficient local routes. Investing in culverts will ease the flow of water underneath roads, relieving potential drainage issues in the future.

Rural municipalities, like the RMs of Enniskillen No. 3 and Frenchman Butte No. 501 will see new culverts to help with safe water flow, while others like Lomond No. 37 and Star City No. 428 will receive funding for bridge replacement projects.

Find out more about each of these projects and how they are going to improve the connections between communities and enhance reliable water drainage across the province for years to come.

Quotes

"Investing in rural community infrastructure projects, such as bridges and culverts, creates more seamless transportation and water distribution services. By providing new life cycles to these essential pieces of infrastructure, we continue to deliver for Saskatchewanians through investments that will make a real difference to their everyday lives."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our government understands the impact these projects will have on the communities receiving this funding. The importance of replacing and creating new infrastructure to build and protect our communities cannot be overstated. Projects like this could not happen without the cooperation of the communities themselves. Our government is excited to have these projects get underway for our communities to reap the long-term benefits of growth and a stronger Saskatchewan."

The Honourable Don McMorris, Saskatchewan's Minister of Government Relations

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $1,378,474 through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Saskatchewan is investing $2,756,123 and the municipalities are contributing a combined $4,134,596 to their respective projects.

through the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing and the municipalities are contributing a combined to their respective projects. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

The Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improve internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, over 122 infrastructure projects under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure stream have been announced in Saskatchewan , with a total federal contribution of more than $106 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $99 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land. On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada .

, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and . Infrastructure Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

Related Products

Backgrounder: Bridging communities together across Saskatchewan with joint federal and provincial funding

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Rural and Northern Community Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/rnc-crn-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Saskatchewan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-sk-eng.html

Canada Community-Building Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gtf-fte-eng.html

Canada Community-Building Fund Allocation Table

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/prog/gtf-fte-tab-eng.html

Building a Green Prairie Economy Act

https://laws.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/B-9.88/page-1.html

Building a Green Prairie Economy

https://www.canada.ca/en/prairies-economic-development/programs/green-prairie-economy.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Cory Kolt, Senior Communications Consultant, Government of Saskatchewan, 306-787-7151, [email protected]