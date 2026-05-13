TORONTO, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Bridgehouse Asset Managers ("Bridgehouse") announces the results of the proposal voted upon today at the special meeting of securityholders announced on March 5, 2026.

Bridgehouse has received the required approval from securityholders to proceed with the merger (the "Merger") of the Sionna Strategic Income Fund (the "Terminating Fund") into the T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund (the "Continuing Fund").

As securityholder approvals have been received, the Merger will be effective on or about May 22, 2026.

Holders of securities of each series of the Terminating Fund will receive securities of the respective Continuing Fund, as follows:

Terminating Fund Series Continuing Fund Series Sionna Strategic Income Fund A T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund A5 Sionna Strategic Income Fund F T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund F5 Sionna Strategic Income Fund I T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund I

As soon as practicable following the Merger, the Terminating Fund will be wound up.

No sales charges, redemption fees or other fees or commissions will be payable by securityholders of the Terminating Fund in connection with the Merger. All costs and expenses associated with the Merger will be borne by Bridgehouse. Securityholders of the Terminating Fund will have the right to redeem securities of, or make switches out of, the Terminating Fund up to the close of business on May 22, 2026. No sales charges, redemption fees or other fees or commissions will be charged to securityholders on the issue of securities of the Continuing Fund or exchange of securities of the Terminating Fund into the Continuing Fund.

About Bridgehouse Asset Managers:

Bridgehouse Asset Managers is an independent platform for products from investment managers with deep institutional roots including Brandes Investment Partners, L.P., GQG Partners, LLC, Lazard Asset Management (Canada), Inc., Nuveen Asset Management, Sionna Investment Managers Inc. and T. Rowe Price (Canada) Inc. Through financial advisors, we aim to help Canadians build their long-term wealth by following sound investing principles. Bridgehouse develops product and value-added tools and CE-accredited training to help advisors build stronger ties with clients and maximize the benefits of the financial advice relationship. Our end-goal is to help investors make informed decisions and achieve their long-term financial goals.

For more about Bridgehouse, please visit bridgehousecanada.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Brandes Investment Partners & Co., operating as Bridgehouse Asset Managers (Bridgehouse), is the manager of the Bridgehouse Funds. Securities of the Bridgehouse Funds are available through registered dealers only and not available through Bridgehouse. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Returns on mutual funds are not guaranteed, values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

News release for information purposes only.

SOURCE Bridgehouse Asset Managers

Media Contact: Samantha Hill, VP, Marketing and Sales Support, Bridgehouse Asset Managers, 416-306-5723, [email protected]