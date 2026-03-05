TORONTO, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Bridgehouse Asset Managers (Bridgehouse), the retail trade name for Brandes Investment Partners & Co., today announced a proposal to merge Sionna Strategic Income Fund (the "Terminating Fund") into T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund (the "Continuing Fund") on or about May 22, 2026, subject to obtaining all necessary securityholder and regulatory approvals.

Proposed Fund Merger

Bridgehouse has decided to implement the proposed merger of the Terminating Fund into the Continuing Fund due to the benefits of scale that are expected to be achieved for investors by merging the Terminating Fund with the Continuing Fund.

Approval from securityholders of the Terminating Fund will be sought at a special meeting to be held on or about May 13, 2026. In advance of the meeting, full details of the proposed merger will be set out in a notice of meeting and management information circular that will be sent or made available to securityholders of record as at March 24, 2026. The notice of meeting and management information circular will also be available on SEDAR+ at sedarplus.ca.

If the proposed merger is approved, the merger is expected to be implemented on or about May 22, 2026. Securityholders of each series of the Terminating Fund will receive securities of a similar series of the Continuing Fund as follows:

Terminating Fund Series Continuing Fund Series Sionna Strategic Income Fund A T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund A5 Sionna Strategic Income Fund F T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund F5 Sionna Strategic Income Fund I T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund I

The Terminating Fund will be wound up as soon as possible following the merger. The Independent Review Committee of the Terminating Fund has reviewed the potential conflict of interest matters related to the proposed merger and has provided Bridgehouse, the manager of the Terminating Fund, with a positive recommendation for the merger after determining that the merger, if implemented, achieves a fair and reasonable result for the Terminating Fund.

In anticipation of the proposed merger, the Terminating Fund will be closed to new purchases, excluding pre-authorized debit plan purchases, effective as of close of business on March 10, 2026.

Termination of Funds

Also, effective May 8, 2026, Brandes Canadian Money Market Fund, Bridgehouse Canadian Bond Fund, Lazard Global Balanced Income Fund and Lazard International Compounders Fund (the "Terminating Funds") will be terminated. Effective March 6, 2026, securities of Terminating Funds will no longer be available for purchase by new or existing securityholders, including purchases made through a pre-authorized purchase plan.

Securityholders of the Terminating Funds are encouraged to contact their investment professional to discuss the termination, their investment options and any possible tax consequences. Securityholders may redeem or switch their holdings in the Funds up until the close of business at 4 p.m. ET on May 8, 2026 (the "Termination Time").

Thereafter, for securities held in non-registered accounts as at the Termination Time, all holdings of the Terminating Funds will be redeemed at fair market value and the net assets will be distributed to securityholders. The proceeds of the termination will be deposited into the bank account on file in the records of the applicable Fund or, where banking information is unavailable, a cheque will be issued.

For securities of the Terminating Funds held in registered accounts as at the Termination Time, the securities will be automatically switched into securities of a similar series of another Bridgehouse Mutual Fund (the "Resulting Fund") as set out below:

Terminating Fund Series Resulting Fund Series Brandes Canadian Money Market Fund A Nuveen Global Green Bond Fund AH Brandes Canadian Money Market Fund F Nuveen Global Green Bond Fund FH Bridgehouse Canadian Bond Fund A Nuveen Global Green Bond Fund AH Bridgehouse Canadian Bond Fund F Nuveen Global Green Bond Fund FH Bridgehouse Canadian Bond Fund I Nuveen Global Green Bond Fund IH Lazard Global Balanced Income Fund A T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund A5 Lazard Global Balanced Income Fund F T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund F5 Lazard Global Balanced Income Fund I T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund I Lazard International Compounders Fund A Lazard Global Compounders Fund A Lazard International Compounders Fund F Lazard Global Compounders Fund F Lazard International Compounders Fund I Lazard Global Compounders Fund I

Investors will not be required to pay any redemption fees or sales charges upon redemption of their investment, the termination of the Terminating Funds nor when redeeming from the Resulting Fund they are switched into, in the case of registered accounts.

Bridgehouse will send notice to each securityholder of the Terminating Funds at least 60 days prior to the termination date.

About Bridgehouse Asset Managers:

Bridgehouse Asset Managers is an independent platform for products from investment managers with deep institutional roots including: Brandes Investment Partners, L.P.; GQG Partners, LLC; Lazard Asset Management (Canada), Inc.; Nuveen Asset Management, LLC; Sionna Investment Managers Inc. and T. Rowe Price (Canada) Inc. Through financial advisors, we aim to help Canadians build their long-term wealth by following sound investing principles. Bridgehouse develops product and value-added tools and CE-accredited training to help advisors build stronger ties with clients and maximize the benefits of the financial advice relationship. Our end-goal is to help investors make informed decisions and achieve their long-term financial goals.

For more about Bridgehouse, please visit: bridgehousecanada.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Brandes Investment Partners & Co., operating as Bridgehouse Asset Managers (Bridgehouse), is the manager of the Bridgehouse Funds. Securities of the Bridgehouse Funds are available through registered dealers only and not available through Bridgehouse. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Returns on mutual funds are not guaranteed, values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This news release is for information purposes only.

SOURCE Bridgehouse Asset Managers

Media Contact: Samantha Hill, VP, Marketing and Sales Support, Bridgehouse Asset Managers, 416-306-5723, [email protected]