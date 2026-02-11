TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Bridgehouse Asset Managers ("Bridgehouse") is updating the distribution policies applicable to Series F5 securities of GQG Partners Global Quality Equity Fund and T. Rowe Price Global Allocation Fund (the "Funds"). Effective February 18, 2026, the monthly distributions for Series F5 securities will no longer be composed solely of a return of capital but may also include income and capital gains. The target annualized distribution rate will remain at 5% of the net asset value per unit of the Series F5 securities at the end of the previous year.

In general, the change in the distribution policy may result in a lesser amount of return of capital being received each year. For non-registered investors, monthly distributions are now more likely to include income and capital gains that will be taxable. It is not expected that investors in registered accounts will be affected by these changes, regardless of the type of distribution received.

Please refer to the Amendment No. 4 to the Simplified Prospectus with respect to the Funds available at bridgehousecanada.com.

About Bridgehouse Asset Managers:

Bridgehouse Asset Managers, the retail trade name for Brandes Investment Partners & Co., is an independent platform for products from investment managers with deep institutional roots including: Brandes Investment Partners, L.P.; GQG Partners, LLC; Lazard Asset Management (Canada), Inc.; Nuveen Asset Management, LLC; Sionna Investment Managers Inc. and T. Rowe Price (Canada), Inc. Through financial advisors, we aim to help Canadians build their long-term wealth by following sound investing principles. Bridgehouse develops product and value-added tools and CE-accredited training to help advisors build stronger ties with clients and maximize the benefits of the financial advice relationship. Our end-goal is to help investors make informed decisions and achieve their long-term financial goals.

Brandes Investment Partners & Co. is the manager of the Bridgehouse Funds. Securities of the Bridgehouse Funds are available through registered dealers only and not available through Bridgehouse. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Returns on mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

This news release is for information purposes only.

Media Contact: Samantha Hill, VP, Marketing and Sales Support, Bridgehouse Asset Managers, 416-306-5723, [email protected]