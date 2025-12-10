TORONTO, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Bridgehouse Asset Managers (Bridgehouse) today announced management fee reductions for the Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and the Brandes International Equity Fund.

Effective December 16, 2025, the management fees applicable to Series A and F of the Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund and the Brandes International Equity Fund will be reduced as indicated below:

Fund Name Series Current Management Fee New Management Fee Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund Series A 2.20 % 2.00 % Brandes Emerging Markets Value Fund Series F 1.20 % 1.00 % Brandes International Equity Fund Series A 1.85 % 1.80 % Brandes International Equity Fund Series F 0.85 % 0.80 %

About Bridgehouse Asset Managers:

Bridgehouse Asset Managers, the retail trade name for Brandes Investment Partners & Co., is an independent platform for products from investment managers with deep institutional roots including: Brandes Investment Partners, L.P.; GQG Partners, LLC; Lazard Asset Management (Canada), Inc.; Nuveen Asset Management, LLC; Sionna Investment Managers Inc. and T. Rowe Price (Canada), Inc. Through financial advisors, we aim to help Canadians build their long-term wealth by following sound investing principles. Bridgehouse develops product and value-added tools and CE-accredited training to help advisors build stronger ties with clients and maximize the benefits of the financial advice relationship. Our end-goal is to help investors make informed decisions and achieve their long-term financial goals.

