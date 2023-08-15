Bridgehead Opens at Ottawa International Airport, Bringing Ottawa's Favourite Coffee Hub to Travelers

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Bridgehead, Ottawa's favourite neighbourhood coffeehouse, is now open in the departure gate area at the Ottawa International Airport (YOW). While Bridgehead has been a staple of the Ottawa coffee landscape for more than two decades, this is the first time Bridgehead coffee has been available "to go" into the skies.

"As a frequent traveler, I welcome any opportunity to make my flights a little more enjoyable," said Paul Pascal, President, Bridgehead. "Bridgehead customers have told us they'd love to be able to take our coffee with them on their travels. Now, the security gate is no longer an obstacle to Ottawa coffee lovers taking their favourite coffee along, wherever they're going."

The new airport location also offers freshly roasted Bridgehead coffee beans for Ottawa travelers to take a taste of home with them on their travels, whether for their own personal enjoyment or as gifts for the people they're travelling to meet.

Bridgehead's new Ottawa International Airport location, like its 20 other Ottawa locations, offers customers a range of coffee beverages including classic cappuccinos, americanos lattes, iced beverages and select seasonal offerings. Every coffee beverage starts with Bridgehead's highly graded beans that are Fairtrade, organic and roasted in-house at Bridgehead's Ottawa roastery. Bridgehead YOW also offers a range of teas, fruit drinks and handmade food items.

For those looking to bring the Bridgehead taste home, freshly roasted coffee beans can be purchased at all Bridgehead locations, at grocery stores, and online at Bridgehead.ca.

"We are already planning to open a second location within the terminal, thanks to our ongoing partnership with SSP and the support of the Ottawa International Airport Authority," said Pascal.

About Bridgehead:

Bridgehead is a 100 per cent Canadian-owned and -operated coffee beverage company with 21 locations across Ottawa. In addition, Bridgehead's Fairtrade, organic and in-house roasted beans are available for purchase at a number of retailers including Longo's, Whole Foods, Amazon and bridgehead.ca . Operating for more than 40 years, Bridgehead is more than coffee - it is a brand that builds and supports communities, both in Ottawa and around the world. For more information visit bridgehead.ca .

About Aegis Brands

Aegis owns and operates Bridgehead Coffee and St. Louis Bar and Grill. Its vision is to build a portfolio of amazing brands that can grow and flourish with access to Aegis' resources and expertise. Aegis is committed to letting each brand operate independently while providing shared expertise to help them thrive. For more information, please visit www.aegisbrands.ca .

