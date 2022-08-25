BEACONSFIELD, QC, Aug. 25, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Mayor Georges Bourelle, members of City Council and Mr. Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis, proudly inaugurated Briarwood Park, which was completed at the end of July.

The newly redeveloped park offers an inclusive and contemporary design concept with accessibility in mind for individuals of all ages and abilities so that they can have an experience that meets their needs and aspirations. The play modules are aimed at tactile, motor, cognitive and sensory exploration. It also offers a completely new-to-Beaconsfield addition: A splash pad area!

A contract in the amount of $1,220,135 was awarded in July 2021 for the improvements to Briarwood Park. The City of Beaconsfield obtained a non-repayable contribution of $723,558 from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) administered by Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED).

"The City of Beaconsfield is very grateful for this partnership opportunity. We are pleased to be able to offer residents the opportunity to play and exercise on an inclusive, quality playground. This park will benefit children and adults in the neighbourhood, including the disabled and mobility-impaired population, who will be able to enjoy the benefits of outdoor play," stated Mayor Bourelle.

"I am truly pleased that Beaconsfield is benefiting from this federal support aimed at helping communities across Canada rebound from the pandemic through investments that support local quality of life. The City of Beaconsfield is renowned for its focus on providing quality public spaces, like Briarwood Park, where citizens can meet, enjoy their outdoor surroundings, and experience a strong sense of community", declared MP Scarpaleggia.

About the CCRF

The Canada Community Revitalization Fund (CCRF) was launched in June 2021. A total of $500 million has been granted over two years to Canada's regional development agencies (RDAs), including $107 million to CED to invest in shared and inclusive public spaces in Quebec. As public health restrictions ease, the Government of Canada remains committed to investing in shared spaces to make them safer, greener and more accessible. This in turn will stimulate local economies, create jobs and improve the quality of life for Canadians. This funding helps communities:



adapt community spaces and assets so that they may be used safely in accordance with local public-health guidelines; and



build or improve community spaces to encourage Canadians to re-engage in and explore their communities and regions.

