Brian Pallister continues to underachieve on paid sick leave

As pressure increases on Manitoba's premier to do more to let workers stay home when they're sick, today's new Manitoba Pandemic Sick Leave program merely re-imburses employers that choose to bestow sick days for workers who aren't already covered by sick leave contract language.

If an employer chooses, they may apply to be reimbursed for lost staff time for only five days of COVID-19 related leave that covers all of testing, vaccinations and side-effects, self-isolation due to COVID-19 symptoms, and caregiving. The program covers less than half of the 14-day isolation recommended by Health Canada. Short-staffed employers, such as those in in the hospitality sector, are unlikely to opt-in to voluntary sick leave programs like the one introduced today, says Unifor.

"Pallister has denied Manitobans a true sick leave program. This is a tiny handout to employers and provides no guarantee for sick time off for working Manitobans," said Gavin McGarrigle, Unifor Western Regional Director.

Alberta implemented three hours of paid vaccination leave on April 21, following similar measures which came into effect in Saskatchewan on March 18. The British Columbia government introduced paid vaccination leave earlier this week.

Manitoba remains the sole Western Canadian province where workers are not guaranteed time off for vaccination without risk of financial hardship.

Unifor is helping lead the nation-wide campaign for paid sick leave for all workers.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: For media inquiries or to arrange interviews via Facetime, Zoom, or Skype please contact Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

