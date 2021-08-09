Brewing a strong recovery for Alberta: Labatt invests $119 million in innovation, training and production enhancements

$69 million will go to Edmonton brewery to create 25 jobs and support growth

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Labatt Breweries of Canada is investing in Alberta's economy and creating jobs with a $119 million capital program. This investment will help accelerate the province's economic recovery, creating 25 local jobs in Edmonton. The 2019-2022 capital program demonstrates Labatt's ongoing commitment to Alberta as the economy continues to recover from the devasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both Alberta and Edmonton will benefit from the investment with $69.2 million going directly into Labatt's Edmonton brewery to expand production capacity and capability and meet the changing needs and tastes of Albertans.

"We're proud of our history in Alberta with almost 60 years of brewing beer in Edmonton and serving Albertans across the province," says Kyle Norrington, President of Labatt Breweries of Canada. "As the province continues its post-pandemic recovery, this investment is one more step in the right direction, with new jobs, economic growth and the type of innovation that continues to make Alberta a great place to live, work and do business."

"It's great to be at Labatt's Edmonton Brewery with more exciting news about Alberta's economic recovery. Labatt is investing $119 million into Alberta, with $69 million of that right here in our capital region - to buy new equipment, technology and upgrades. This is a vote of confidence in Alberta's recovery, creating dozens of new jobs right here in Edmonton, and even more across the province through economic impacts. This is more proof that Alberta's Recovery Plan is powering our economy and getting Albertans back to work," says Jason Kenney, Premier of Alberta.

The Edmonton brewery investment will support new technology, equipment, product lines and upgrades to the brewhouse and control room. It will also fund 30,000 square feet of new warehouse space and a 30,000 square-foot ready-to-drink building to support expanded brewing type and capacity.

"Today, our Alberta team helps us serve 3,000 retail outlets, bars and restaurants with products that come from 144 suppliers across the province," says Peter Delamont, General Manager of Labatt Edmonton Brewery. "We are truly Made in Alberta and we're proud to be able to contribute to our communities and to our province's economy through this investment."

Built in 1963, Labatt's Edmonton brewery has undergone four major capital investment programs since 2015. Today, the location employs more than 190 people. In addition to capital investments, Labatt has supported Alberta communities through its Disaster Relief Program, delivering canned drinking water during the Calgary floods and Fort McMurray wildfires. This past year, the Edmonton brewery was one of many Labatt breweries across Canada that shifted production to make hand sanitizer in support of partners at local restaurants and Food Banks.

Background details follow.

About the capital program

These investments are part of an ongoing provincewide capital investment totaling $119 million over 2019-2022 that will also support operations beyond the brewery.

over 2019-2022 that will also support operations beyond the brewery. The investment in warehouse expansion, a new ready-to-drink building, equipment and training addresses the burgeoning demand for ready-to-drink beverages, which represents 30 per cent of beverage alcohol category growth.

This means ready-to-drink brands like Mike's Hard Lemonade, Palm Bay, Okanagan Cider, American Vintage and in the near future, NUTRL Vodka Soda, will be produced locally in Edmonton along with other leading beer brands like Budweiser and Bud Light.

along with other leading beer brands like Budweiser and Bud Light. Labatt has a more than 170 year history of substantial investments in its brewing operations and in supporting national, provincial and local economies across Canada .

About Labatt Breweries of Canada

Labatt Breweries of Canada has been one of Canada's most respected companies for close to 175 years with roots back to 1847 in London, Ontario, when a farmer named John Kinder Labatt first entered the business of brewing. Since then, we've grown to include six breweries from coast-to-coast, as well as four craft breweries, 75 brands and over 3,600 skilled craftspeople and professionals. We know that we're only as strong as the communities where we live and work, and we've been making positive contributions since before Confederation. Today, that dedication to supporting Canadian communities, which includes our many responsible drinking and environmental sustainability programs, is summed up in our dream to Bring People Together for a Better World. Our employees are the driving force behind these efforts, rising to the challenge time and time again to lend a hand. And with their dedication to supporting their fellow Canadians matched only by their passion for brewing Canada's best-loved beers, we know that Labatt is here to stay.

