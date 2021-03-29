Government of Canada announces $43,500 in support for La Méduse Verre Soufflé.

HAVRE-AUX-MAISONS, QC, March 29, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine count several dynamic, resilient businesses and organizations with innovative ideas that are contributing to a strong local economic fabric. Across all sectors, certain innovative organizations have seen development opportunities in the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and, now that they are ready to rebound, they need support to play their key role in the economic recovery and ensure the vitality of their communities. The Government of Canada is committed to assisting them as they pursue their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles–de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced $43,500 in financial support for La Méduse Verre Soufflé (La verrerie de la méduse inc.). This repayable contribution will be used to acquire production ovens, which will enable the business to increase its productivity. This project will create one job.

Founded in 1985, La Méduse Verre Soufflé is one of the oldest glass-blowing workshops in Canada. The Îles–de-la-Madeleine business specializes in developing, manufacturing and marketing blown glass pieces. It offers a whole range of products that can be found online and at several points of sale in Montréal, Québec, the Maritimes and, of course, its boutique and workshop in Havre–aux–Maisons, which normally welcomes some 20,000 visitors in the summer season.

The Government of Canada is proud to recognize and support businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's future and economic recovery rely on organizations that are closely involved in regional economies. They are significant contributors to growth and are key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

"The Government of Canada is encouraging innovative SMEs and recognizes the need to take action based on the strengths and assets of each region. As such, CED's support for La Méduse Verre Soufflé will enable the business to guarantee its staying power, remain competitive and develop new markets in a post-pandemic context, while also enabling Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine to position itself at an advantage to participate in the coming recovery."

"The Government of Canada has a mission to accompany the country's businesses and regions into tomorrow's economy and to help them seize the business opportunities that will arise. That is why we are providing our support to specific assets in Quebec's various regions, including here in Les Îles–de–la–Madeleine. Leveraging these assets is essential to ensure an inclusive recovery and create good jobs in all of our communities."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED.

Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

