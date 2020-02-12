Breakthrough Energy Solutions Canada Winners Announced

VANCOUVER, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Canada is helping to build the low-carbon economy. That is why we are investing in the development of new and innovative technologies that will help us fight climate change, boost the economy and create good jobs for Canadians.

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Seamus O'Regan, today announced 10 winners of the Breakthrough Energy Solutions Canada initiative — a first-of-its-kind public–private initiative in Canada aimed at accelerating the development of clean energy technologies with the potential to substantially reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.



Each of the winners could receive up to $3 million to develop their clean energy technologies with an opportunity to gain access to additional private investments from Breakthrough Energy Ventures, the Business Development Bank of Canada and others. The winners are:



– to develop a technology that will increase electric vehicle charging speeds by up to six times. Intelligent City Inc. from Vancouver, British Columbia – to develop a combination of innovative technologies to build carbon neutral and net-zero energy-efficient family housing.

– to develop a combination of innovative technologies to build carbon neutral and net-zero energy-efficient family housing. G-Batteries from Ottawa, Ontario – to create ultra–fast charging lithium-ion batteries for use in electric vehicles.

– to create ultra–fast charging lithium-ion batteries for use in electric vehicles. Ekona Power Inc. from Vancouver, British Columbia – to use methane from feedstock to produce clean hydrogen and electrical power.

– to use methane from feedstock to produce clean hydrogen and electrical power. CarbonCure Technologies Inc. from Dartmouth, Nova Scotia – to implement carbon capture solutions in the cement sector by storing carbon dioxide and recycling reclaimed waste from concrete products.

– to implement carbon capture solutions in the cement sector by storing carbon dioxide and recycling reclaimed waste from concrete products. BIOME from Toronto, Ontario – to improve wind energy production at an existing wind farm.

– to improve wind energy production at an existing wind farm. e-Zn Inc. from Toronto, Ontario – to create a low-cost technology to store energy from renewable electricity sources, such as wind and solar.

– to create a low-cost technology to store energy from renewable electricity sources, such as wind and solar. Smarter Alloys Inc. from Waterloo, Ontario – to use heat engine technology to generate inexpensive, emissions-free electricity.

– to use heat engine technology to generate inexpensive, emissions-free electricity. CERT Systems Inc. from Toronto, Ontario – to convert carbon dioxide into conventional chemical feedstocks and fuels to support the decarbonization of the chemical manufacturing, transportation and energy industries.

– to convert carbon dioxide into conventional chemical feedstocks and fuels to support the decarbonization of the chemical manufacturing, transportation and energy industries. Evercloak Inc. from Waterloo, Ontario – to develop a dehumidification technology for air conditioners that will cut greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the energy use of cooling systems by over 50 percent.

Launched under a new stream of NRCan's Energy Innovation Program and in partnership with Breakthrough Energy and the Business Development Bank of Canada, Breakthrough Energy Solutions Canada builds on shared objectives of advancing a sustainable and resilient clean energy future.

By demonstrating Canada's commitment to accelerating clean energy innovation through model partnerships and investments, the initiative is poised to position Canada as a leader by enhancing the pace and scale of clean technology that can significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

To learn more about Breakthrough Energy Solutions Canada: www.nrcan.gc.ca/breakthrough.

Quotes



"Our government is proud to support Breakthrough Energy Solutions Canada, a program that brings together the public and private sectors to transform Canada's energy industry. On behalf of all Canadians, congratulations to all the winners. I look forward to seeing their innovations play a role in transforming our energy future."



The Honourable Seamus O'Regan

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources



"It's great to see the value that our partnership with NRCan is creating as we reach this exciting milestone in the Breakthrough Energy Solutions Canada initiative. We're excited to witness the ultimate results and impact these breakthrough technologies will have on climate change and look forward to following them on their journey toward prosperity."

Eric Toone

Executive Managing Director, Breakthrough Energy Ventures



"Canadian cleantech companies have huge growth potential but complex financial needs. As a development bank, we want to support them in their journey toward commercialization. Our mission is to fuel their growth, and teaming up with NRCan and Breakthrough Energy Ventures gives us an additional opportunity to do just that! Congratulations to all winners — they are a prime example of what we can do to develop our economy and positively impact the environment."

Michael Denham

Chief Executive Officer, Business Development Bank of Canada

