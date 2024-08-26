Breaking ground for 32 social and affordable housing units in Gaspé

GASPÉ, QC, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Quebec and Canada, together with Desjardins, the City of Gaspé and Han-Logement, announced the start of 32 social and affordable housing units in Gaspé. The building, which will be located on Forest Street, will welcome residents living with a physical or intellectual disability or autism spectrum disorder. The total investment for this project is $10.3 million.

The project is being built as part of the Desjardins Affordable Housing Initiative, an innovative partnership between the Government of Quebec and Desjardins for the rapid creation of 1,750 affordable housing units.

The announcement was made by France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, along with Stéphane Sainte-Croix, Member of the National Assembly for Gaspé and Daniel Côté, Mayor of Gaspé. Anik Roy Trudel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Han-Logement, and Yannick Laviolette, Director, Affordable Housing, at Desjardins Group, were also in attendance.

The Government of Quebec is contributing $5.6 million through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), while the Government of Canada is contributing $222,343 through the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund. Desjardins is also contributing $3.2 million in mortgage financing. The Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ is also investing $800,000 in patient capital, and the City of Gaspé is contributing land valued at $443,000 to the project.

The first tenants will be able to move in as of July 1, 2025. Han-Logement Gaspé will be an integrated living environment consisting of four buildings containing a total of 32 units: 24 one-bedroom units and 8 two-bedroom units. It will feature landscaped outdoor spaces that are easily accessible, and will be located near many amenities and have private parking.

Lastly, all tenants will be eligible to benefit from the SHQ's Quebec Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Gaspé (10%).

24 new affordable housing units in Rivière-du-Loup

These new units in Gaspé are part of the second Han-Logement project supported by the Desjardins Affordable Housing Initiative in partnership with the governments of Quebec and Canada.

The first project is a 24-unit affordable housing facility in Rivière-du-Loup. It's already providing housing to people with a physical or intellectual disability or autism spectrum disorder.

About the Desjardins Affordable Housing Initiative

In 2022, the Government of Quebec entrusted Desjardins with $175 million for the creation of 1,000 new social and affordable housing units. Projects would be spread over 14 Quebec regions and be delivered by the end of 2025. Desjardins, for it's part, would make available more than $150 million in financing and patient capital to project developers with the support of Desjardins Regional and Co-operative Capital. Project developers committed to keeping the units affordable for up to 35 years.

With its dedicated team and extensive network of caisses, as well as the expertise of the Caisse d'économie solidaire, Desjardins quickly exceeded its targets. It brought in non-profit organizations, housing co-operatives and municipalities. Now it's on track to make over 1,500 affordable housing units available by the end of 2025.

In view of this efficiency, in December 2023, Quebec added $43.75 million to the amount originally awarded to Desjardins, to create 250 additional affordable housing units. In all, Desjardins will have made more than 1,750 affordable housing units available within three years.

Quotes:

"We remain committed to increasing the supply of housing adapted to individuals' needs. We must applaud the work of all partners involved in projects like that of Han-Logement Gaspé. By joining forces, we'll be able to significantly and rapidly increase housing supply across Quebec."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"We're determined to ensure that everyone has a safe place to call home. I'm proud that we've been able to support this project through the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund, in collaboration with the Government of Quebec, the City of Gaspé and Desjardins. This demonstrates our unwavering commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

« I'm very proud to announce the start of this project in Gaspé. These homes will allow people living with physical or intellectual disabilities, or autism spectrum disorders, to remain in Gaspé, close to their loved ones. It's fundamental to the well-being of these people not to be uprooted from their community, and I'm therefore delighted to see this project finally come to fruition. »

Stéphane Sainte-Croix, député de Gaspé

"As is the case throughout Quebec, there is a pressing need for affordable housing in the Gaspé area. That's why Desjardins has developed a one-stop-shop model to facilitate the project delivery process and reduce housing delivery times and costs. The Han-Logement Gaspé project is further proof of the effectiveness of the innovative partnership with the Government of Quebec. It reflects our desire to develop more just and equitable communities."

Guy Cormier, President and CEO, Desjardins Group

"Since we first partnered with Han-Logement seven years ago on various projects across Quebec, we've been impressed by the innovative business model that calls upon investors as well as donors. It's a model that increases the supply of housing adapted to the needs of households facing accessibility and availability challenges. Our commitment aligns perfectly with our focus on sustainable, profitable and socially responsible real estate. I applaud all the partners and actors behind this new project in Gaspé."

Martin Raymond, President and CEO of the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ

"Given the current housing shortage in Gaspé, the Han-Logement project is an excellent solution for our community, in addition to meeting specific needs. The organization's business model is also an inspiration that can, in and of itself, help boost the supply of real estate in regions like Gaspésie. I'd like to thank the developers for investing here. The City of Gaspé is delighted to contribute to the project."

Daniel Côté, Mayor of Gaspé

"We have 43 buildings and 293 housing units in our portfolio and close to 100 new units under construction in the new hub of the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie regions, and more are on the way. We're very proud of the projects that Han-Logement has completed so far, and are continuing our mission with great enthusiasm and dedication. We have plans for 400 units for the Bas-Saint-Laurent and Gaspésie hub, and our goal is to build 1,500 additional units throughout Quebec by 2030!"

Anick Roy Trudel, President and CEO, Han-Logement

Highlights:

Han-Logement has been a pillar of inclusion and accessibility since its founding in 2002. It is on a mission to provide housing that is fully adapted to the needs of people with a physical or intellectual impairment or autism spectrum disorder who, given their low income, would not otherwise be able to afford adequate housing.

Desjardins and the Fonds immobilier de la solidarité FTQ help drive economic development in Quebec by partnering with real estate industry leaders to invest in socially responsible real estate projects.

by partnering with real estate industry leaders to invest in socially responsible real estate projects. CMHC's Affordable Housing Innovation Fund (AHIF) promotes innovation and growth in the affordable housing sector by encouraging the development of new funding models and construction techniques.

The Fund's objective is to support innovative funding models and unique designs to make housing more affordable and reduce the costs and risks associated with affordable housing projects.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

