Breaking Boundaries: National Digital Inclusion Network Unveils a New Era of Connectivity and Community Empowerment

MONTREAL, June 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Computers for Success Canada (CFSC) is excited about today's launch of the National Digital Inclusion Network (NDIN) and calling on the major players from diverse industries across Canada to unite for a common cause.

In partnership with Open/Technology in Education, Society, and Scholarship Association (OTESSA), CFSC has jointly organized on June 13, 2024, a national roundtable discussion taking place in Montreal and Ottawa at the same time.

More than 160 participants were invited to share their perspective on some of the underlying issues as it relates to digital inequities. This roundtable discussion is a stepping stone in addressing best practices to access digital devices and literacy.

The National Digital Inclusion Network (NDIN) aims to address digital inclusion issues and promote equal access to digital technologies and opportunities. Through fostering community support, the NDIN objectives are to bridge the digital divide, promote digital literacy, and facilitate community empowerment.

"This new network marks a seismic shift in creating joint national initiatives where everyone can contribute to bridge those inequalities" says Michel Langelier, Executive Director of Computers for Success Canada.

"Our commitment to the NDIN goes beyond collaboration; it's about community empowerment," adds Langelier. "By offering complementary services, NDIN becomes a driving force, propelling communities towards a future where digital inclusion is not just a goal but a lived reality."

The possibilities within NDIN are endless. From groundbreaking collaborations to uncovering thrilling funding opportunities, this network is a beacon towards insuring Canada's social digital inclusiveness and digital economy.

ABOUT CFSC-OPEC

Computers for Success – Canada Inc. | Ordinateurs pour l'excellence - Canada Inc. (CFSC-OPEC) is a non-profit organization established in 2005, supporting the impacts of the Canadian government's digital inclusion and economic development programs. CFSC-OPEC's mission is based on three pillars: reducing e-waste footprint, enabling digital workforce, and fostering social inclusion.

ABOUT OTESSA

Open/Technology in Education, Society, and Scholarship Association (OTESSA) is a non-profit association founded in June of 2019 to provide an inviting community to drive innovation, research, and practice in areas where either technology or openness intersect with education, research, and, more broadly, within society.

