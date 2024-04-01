TORONTO, April 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Breakfast Club of Canada eagerly welcomes the historic announcement made by the Government of Canada today regarding an investment of $1 billion over five years for a National School Food Program. This significant advancement marks a turning point in the country's commitment to the well-being of all children and will help make life more affordable for families across Canada while 1 in 3 children is at risk of going to school on an empty stomach.

Tommy Kulczyk, President and Chief Executive Officer at Breakfast Club of Canada, as well as Judith Barry, Co-Founder and Director of Government Relations were present alongside Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Finance, Jenna Sudds, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, during the official announcement event held in Toronto. Their participation in this event highlights the important role that the Club plays as a key school nutrition organization on a national scale.

Since its foundation in 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada has worked tirelessly to highlight the importance of a nutritious breakfast every morning for all children. The Club's close collaboration with the Government of Canada, its public, community and private partners, as well as its continued dedication to improving access to nutritious food for students, helped pave the way for this important announcement.

"The creation of a National School Food Program is a major step forward for the well-being of children, especially after a few difficult years due to inflation and the pandemic. We are extremely proud that the federal government has recognized Breakfast Club of Canada's expertise and dedication. This trust demonstrates the impact of our work and our long-standing commitment to ensuring that every school-aged child across the country has access to the nutritious foods essential to reach their full potential. Canada is now giving itself the means to allow all children to flourish and transform their dreams into reality," comments Tommy Kulczyk.

"After years of collaboration and representation with the government, we are witnessing the start of an important transformation for the future of young people," states Judith Barry. "Under the leadership of Minister Jenna Sudds, supported by the commitment of her predecessors and the significant support of our community partners, we are taking a crucial step. For too long, Canada has been the only G7 country without a National School Food Program. We are delighted to see that the government has finally understood the considerable impact that such a program will have on the well-being and future of children and their families. Today, the unmistakable winners are above all the children who will be able to benefit from nutritious food at school."

Breakfast Club of Canada will work in the coming weeks and months with the federal, provincial and territorial governments, municipal and school administrations, Indigenous partners, as well as organizations already working in school nutrition, on the next steps to implement a National School Food Program.

National School Food Program Timeline

1994: Founding of Breakfast Club of Canada and implementation of the first breakfast program at Lionel-Groulx School in Longueuil (Quebec), reaching nearly 100 children. 2006: Implementation of the first breakfast program supported by the Club outside Quebec. 2007: Implementation of the first program supported by the Club in an Indigenous community (Schefferville, Quebec). 2010: Launch of the 1000th program supported by the Club in Canada, reaching more than 80,000 children. 2017: At the initiative of the Club, the 19th Global Child Nutrition Forum was held in Canada. At this time, the Club now reached 203,000 children in more than 1,500 programs across the country. 2019: For the first time, the federal government mentions a national school food program in the budget. The Club now reaches 243,000 children in 1,800 programs. 2021: During the federal elections, the Liberal Party of Canada included the establishment of a National School Food Program with funding of one billion over 5 years as an electoral promise in its platform. 2022: Consultations on a National School Food Policy were launched at a Breakfast Club of Canada event with the Karina Gould, former Minister of Families, Children and Social Development. 2023: Publication of the What We Heard Report by the Government of Canada on a National School Food Policy and the introduction of Bill C-322 concerning the development of a national framework to establish a school food program. 2024: Official announcement regarding the launch of a national school food program. To date, the Club reaches 420,000 children in 3,000 programs, including 45,000 children from Indigenous communities.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Since 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada has been working with partners from all sectors to help children access a nutritious breakfast and reach their full potential. Accredited by Imagine Canada for its effective governance and recognized for its promotion of local food products, the Club helps reach children in every province and territory across the country. To learn more, visit breakfastclubcanada.org or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn.

