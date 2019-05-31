Breakfast Club of Canada Proudly Accepts a $100,000 Donation from the Federal Government to Celebrate the Birth of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

"We share the honour we are receiving today with all those who help us fulfill our mission every single morning," said Daniel Germain, President and Founder of Breakfast Club of Canada. "By that we mean more than 17,500 volunteers across Canada, as well as our 84 employees, financial partners, individual donors and community partners in every provinces and territories. Because of this incredible network, 230,000 children get to enjoy daily breakfast in one of the programs supported by the Club."

"Today's donation is also highly symbolic," he added. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are committed to taking care of their new baby, no matter what may arise. That is exactly what a breakfast program represents in children's eyes. It's a warm, welcoming place where they know they will be taken care of, valued as individuals and given a nutritious breakfast in an environment that fosters their health and well-being."

"We would like to take this opportunity to invite all Canadians to support us in our mission. Be sure to follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram," Germain concluded.

Funding

Will be used to open 5 new breakfast programs in Alberta , British Columbia , Manitoba , Ontario and Quebec (in an Indigenous community)

Will benefit 500 children a day for an entire school year



Will make it possible to serve 100,000+ breakfasts



Will cover food-related expenses.

In Canada , one out of four children starts the day without breakfast. That works out to more than 1 million young people who do not have access to a healthy morning meal before they step into the classroom.

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Breakfast Club of Canada is a charitable organization that provides funding, equipment, training and support to school breakfast programs across the country. The Club is dedicated to ensuring every child starts their day with a nutritious morning meal, in a safe and secure environment. Founded in Quebec in 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada is present in 1,640 schools from coast to coast feeding over 220,000 children every school morning. To learn more visit breakfastclubcanada.org or find us on social media.

