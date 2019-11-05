Breakfast Club of Canada Celebrates 25 Years of Helping Children

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Twenty-five years ago, Breakfast Club of Canada served its first breakfast at Lionel-Groulx School in Longueuil, Quebec. The Club has grown considerably since then. Last year, more than 40 million breakfasts were served to over 243,000 children registered with the 1,809 breakfast programs supported by the organization. To celebrate this anniversary, Breakfast Club of Canada has chosen to honour the people behind the Club's efforts to make a difference in children's lives and promote school nutrition.

Highlights:

Roughly 100 Breakfast Club of Canada employees across the country spent the morning at a local breakfast program to help serve food to students.

employees across the country spent the morning at a local breakfast program to help serve food to students. Daniel Germain , President and Founder of Breakfast Club of Canada , and Judith Barry , Co-Founder and Director, Impact and Sustainable Solutions, served breakfast at Lionel-Groulx School, where the first breakfast program was established 25 years ago. Daniel and Judith were joined for the occasion by retired principal Thérèse De Clerck.

, President and Founder of Breakfast Club of , and , Co-Founder and Director, Impact and Sustainable Solutions, served breakfast at Lionel-Groulx School, where the first breakfast program was established 25 years ago. Daniel and Judith were joined for the occasion by retired principal Thérèse De Clerck. The Club then thanked the partners, volunteers and staff members who have contributed to its success at a celebration looking back at its progress and achievements over the past 25 years.

A quarter of a century after it was founded, Breakfast Club of Canada is a recognized leader in school nutrition in Canada , which remains the only G7 country that does not have a national school meal plan.

Quotes:

"We are very moved and proud to be celebrating the Club's 25th anniversary today. That's 25 years of nourishing children's potential every single morning, giving them the energy to achieve their dreams. All of the supporters who have accompanied us on this journey have contributed in one way or another to giving children an equal chance to succeed. I'm so grateful to all those who, 25 years later, still believe that, together, we can change their lives for the better, one breakfast at a time."

– Daniel Germain, President and Founder, Breakfast Club of Canada

"The Club's success is due mainly to the fact that people have come together and worked as a team, starting with Daniel and Judith who have championed this cause for the past 25 years. Joining them have been the volunteers and school staff who have made sure this service is available without fail every morning, bringing nutrition and caring to kids across the country. It's also about the passion of the Club's employees, who give their all to help children realize their full potential. And last but not least are our partners and donors who fund 95% of our mission. Without them, we would not be able to do what we do."

– Tommy Kulczyk, General Manager, Breakfast Club of Canada

About Breakfast Club of Canada

Since 1994, Breakfast Club of Canada has been committed to nurturing the potential of children by ensuring that as many as possible have access to a nutritious breakfast served in an environment that promotes their self-esteem before classes begin. Much more than a breakfast program, the Club's approach is based on commitment, self-esteem and capacity development. Breakfast Club of Canada helps feed more than 243,000 children and youth in 1,809 schools across the country.

SOURCE Breakfast Club of Canada

For further information: Justine Plourde, Communications Advisor, Public Relations, Breakfast Club of Canada, justine.plourde@breakfastclubcanada.org, 1-888-442-1217, ext. 3369

Related Links

http://www.breakfastclubcanada.org/

