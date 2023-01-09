TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Tim Hortons has launched the TimSelects value breakfast menu with three delicious options available for under $3* each. The TimSelects value breakfast lineup includes the new Simply Canadian Bacon breakfast sandwich, with naturally smoked Canadian bacon and cheese in an English muffin.

The TimSelects value lineup also includes the Simply Sausage breakfast sandwich – featuring sausage and cheese in a biscuit – as well as a freshly baked classic bagel with cream cheese.

Breakfast at Tims for under $3*: Tim Hortons launches TimSelects value breakfast menu with three delicious options including a NEW breakfast sandwich with naturally smoked Canadian bacon (CNW Group/Tim Hortons)

"At Tim Hortons, our goal is to serve guests great products at great everyday value, including delicious, craveable foods to fuel your mornings," says Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons. "We're pleased to be launching the TimSelects lineup with three options to satisfy your breakfast cravings for under $3*."

Tim Hortons guests can also order a breakfast sandwich that includes our new naturally smoked Canadian bacon and a 100 per cent Canadian freshly cracked egg.

*Plus applicable taxes, prices may vary by region

