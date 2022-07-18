Bravo Mining Corp. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering and Files Final Prospectus

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

VANCOUVER, BC , July 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Bravo Mining Corp. ("Bravo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has obtained a receipt for its final prospectus (the "Prospectus") filed with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, other than Québec, for an initial public offering (the "Offering") of 23,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a price of $1.75 per Share (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of $40,250,000.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. and BMO Capital Markets are acting as co-lead agents for the Offering on behalf of a syndicate that includes National Bank Financial Inc., Cormark Securities Inc. and INFOR Financial Inc.

Bravo has granted the agents an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part, at the sole discretion of the agents, at any time on and for a period of 30 days following the Closing Date (as defined below), to sell up to 3,450,000 additional common shares of the Company (representing 15% of the aggregate number of Shares sold pursuant to the Offering) at the Offering Price, for additional gross proceeds to the Company of $6,037,500 if the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about July 21, 2022 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to customary closing conditions, including the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals. Bravo has received conditional approval to list the Shares, including Shares issued and sold pursuant to the Offering, on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the symbol "BRVO". Listing remains subject to Bravo fulfilling all of the listing requirements of the TSXV.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for exploration and development expenses on Bravo's Luanga Project, to make certain payments under the option agreement entered into by Bravo with respect to the Luanga Project, and for general administrative expenses and working capital, as more particularly set out in the Prospectus. A copy of the Prospectus is available under Bravo's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold, within United States, unless exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws are available.

No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved of the contents of this news release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Bravo in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canada and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of Brazil.

The Luanga Project benefits from being in a location close to operating mines, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail and clean and renewable hydro grid power. The project area was previously de-forested for agricultural grazing land. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes replanting trees in the project area, hiring and contracting locally, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.

Bravo was founded by a management team and board with extensive Brazilian and PGM exploration, permitting, project financing, construction and operating experience. This includes Luis Azevedo, Executive Chairman & CEO; Simon Mottram, President; Alex Penha, EVP Corporate Development; and Independent Directors, Dr. Nicole Adshead-Bell (Lead Director), Stuart Comline, Tony Polglase and Stephen Quin.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "ensuring", "believe", "commitment", "will" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the completion of the Offering, the listing of the Shares on the TSXV and the receipt of necessary regulatory approvals, the proceeds to be raised pursuant to the Offering, the exercise of the Over–Allotment Option, the use of proceeds from the Offering, and the Company's plans and objectives with respect to the Luanga Project. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage, failure to satisfy closing conditions in respect of the Offering, failure to obtain all necessary regulatory approvals, risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company, risks and uncertainties inherent in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and other risk factors set forth in the Prospectus under the heading "Risk Factors". Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that all conditions precedent to the completion of the Offering (including the receipt of all requisite regulatory approvals) will be satisfied in a timely manner; that the Company will receive approval to list the Shares on the TSXV; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

For further information: Alex Penha, EVP Corporate Development, [email protected]