Bravo Engages ICP Securities for Automated Market Making Services

VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2025 /CNW/ - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") to provide market making services (the "Services"), including use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP PremiumTM, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and other applicable legislation.

Pursuant to the market-making agreement dated May 12, 2025 (the "Agreement") entered into between the Company and ICP, in exchange for providing the Services, ICP will receive a fee of C$7,500 plus applicable taxes per month, payable monthly in advance. The Agreement is for an initial term of six (6) months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each subsequent one-month term called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice prior to the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable.

ICP does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Bravo or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest at this time; however, ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation are being granted in connection with the market-making engagement.

ICP is an arm's length party to the Company. ICP's market making activity will be primarily to correct temporary imbalances in the supply and demand of the Company's shares. ICP will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities.

ICP Securities Inc.

ICP Securities Inc. (ICP) is a Toronto-based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in automated market making and liquidity provision, as well as having a proprietary market making algorithm, ICP PremiumTM, that enhances liquidity and quote health. Established in 2023, with a focus on market structure, execution, and trading, ICP has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its PGM+Au+Ni Luanga Project, as well as our Cu-Au +/- Ni exploration opportunities in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province, Para State, Brazil.

Bravo is one of the most experienced explorers in Carajás. The team, comprising of local and international geologists, has a proven track record of PGM, nickel, and copper discoveries in the region. They have successfully taken a past IOCG greenfield project from discovery to development and production in the Carajás.

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being located close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, ports, and hydroelectric grid power. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes planting more than 35,000 high-value trees in and around the project area, while hiring and contracting locally.

In 2025, the Luanga Project was granted a preliminary licence (see news release dated March 3, 2025) for the development of the project. Combined with the recently updated Mineral Resource Estimate which increased both tonnes and grade (see news release dated February 18, 2025), this places Luanga at the forefront of potential future PGM+Au+Ni projects globally, while benefitting from extensive infrastructure (including road, rail and low cost, reliable hydro power), an experienced work force, shallow depths amenable to potential open pit extraction, and in a geopolitically favourable location close to end-user markets.

