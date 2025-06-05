Bravo Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF) ("Bravo" or the "Company") today announces the results of voting from the Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held earlier today (the "Meeting").

A total of 82,049,040 common shares were represented at the meeting, representing 75.18% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company at the record date.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were approved by shareholders, as detailed below.

Number of Directors

Results of voting for the resolution to set the number of directors to be elected at four (4) were as follows:

Votes For % Vote For Votes Withheld/Abstained % Withheld/Abstained 82,046,699 100 2,341 0

Election of Directors

The following four individuals were elected as directors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed, with the votes being cast by ballot were as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Vote For Votes Withheld/Abstained % Withheld/Abstained Luis Mauricio F. Azevedo 80,923,073 100.00 3,757 0 Margot Naudie 80,769,723 99.81 157,107 0.19 Anthony Polglase 80,922,073 99.99 4,757 0.01 Stephen Quin 80,780,173 99.82 146,657 0.18

Appointment of Auditor

Results of voting for the resolution to approve KPMG LLP, Chartered Accountants, were re-appointed as independent auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix their remuneration, were as follows:

Votes For % Vote For Votes Withheld/Abstained % Withheld/Abstained 82,028,470 99.97 20,570 0.03









Approval of Stock Option Plan

Results of voting by disinterested shareholders for the resolution to approve the Amended Stock Option Plan were as follows:

Votes For % Vote For Votes Against % Withheld/Abstained 27,532,079* 99.91 24,850 0.09 * Excluding 53,369,901 shares held by Insiders

