Bravo Granted the Preliminary License (LP) for its Luanga Project

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Pará State Environmental Agency (Secretaria de Estado de Meio Ambiente e Sustentabilidade – SEMAS) has granted Bravo a preliminary license ("LP") for its 100% owned Luanga palladium + platinum + rhodium + gold + nickel deposit ("Luanga deposit" or "Luanga PGM+Au+Ni deposit"), located in the Carajás Mineral Province, Pará State, Brazil.

The Brazilian mine permitting process consists of three key stages: the preliminary license ("LP"), which has now been granted, followed by the installation license ("LI") and, finally, the license to operate ("LO"). The LP is the most critical, time-consuming and challenging to secure, as it defines the project's fundamental parameters and requires both environmental feasibility and social acceptance - both of which were affirmed during the successful public hearing in December 2024.

This LP provides for the extraction and processing of metallic minerals, including platinum group metals as well as for nickel, copper and gold. The subsequent LI is applied for as a prerequisite for the commencement of construction activities, while the final license (LO) is granted upon completion of construction and the start of operations.

"Securing the preliminary license for Luanga marks another major milestone for Bravo, reinforcing the project's strong environmental and social foundations," said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO. "Coming just days after our significant Mineral Resource Estimate update, this achievement further validates Luanga's potential as a premier PGM+Au+Ni deposit. Luanga is located about 30km from a copper-gold mine and processing facility that most of Bravo's team successfully led from exploration through full licensing, construction, and operations. It also highlights the Carajás Mining Province as a pro-mining jurisdiction benefiting from one of the world's richest mineral endowments."

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its PGM+Au+Ni Luanga Project, as well as our Cu-Au exploration opportunities in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province, Para State, Brazil.

Bravo is one of the most active explorers in Carajás. The team, comprising of local and international geologists and engineers, has a proven track record of PGM, nickel, and copper discoveries in the region and elsewhere. The individuals in the team have successfully taken a past IOCG greenfield project from discovery to development and production in the Carajás.

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being located close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, ports, and hydroelectric grid power. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes planting more than 30,000 high-value trees in and around the Project area in the past 30 months, while hiring personnel and contracting services locally.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as "validates", "premier", "significant", "potential" or variants of these words and other similar words, phrases, or statements that certain events or conditions "could", "may" or "will" occur or whether or not a decision will be made to commence construction and/or operations. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, unexpected results from exploration programs, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals including the LI and LO, environmental risks, limitations on insurance coverage; and other risks and uncertainties involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including, but not limited to, the assumption that activities will not be adversely disrupted or impeded by regulatory, political, community, economic, environmental and/or healthy and safety risks; that the Luanga Project will not be materially affected by potential supply chain disruptions; and general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.

For further information about Bravo, please visit www.bravomining.com or contact: Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO or Alex Penha, EVP Corporate Development, T: +1-416-509-0583, [email protected]