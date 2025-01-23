Bravo Becomes a Member of the World Platinum Investment Council - WPIC®

Joins Some of World's Leading Platinum Producers

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received official approval from the Board of the World Platinum Investment Council - WPIC® to join the organization as a new member.

Bravo is the first pre-production member to join WPIC, alongside leading PGM producers Anglo American Platinum, Impala Platinum (Implats), Northam Platinum, Sedibelo Platinum and Tharisa (WPIC members).

The WPIC is a global market authority on physical platinum investment, providing investors with objective and reliable platinum market intelligence (https://platinuminvestment.com/). It is headquartered in London with offices in Shanghai and Shenzhen and was instrumental in establishing the annual Shanghai Platinum Week (SPW) for which it continues to be the co-organiser.

"Being the first pre-production platinum group metals (PGM) company to join the prestigious WPIC is a testament to Bravo's achievements with its Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project," said Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO of Bravo. "Membership provides Bravo with the opportunity to stay aligned with developments in the PGM sector, gain access to valuable market intelligence, and engage with the global PGM sector, both downstream and upstream. It also presents an opportunity for Bravo to raise awareness of the Luanga Project qualities and its strategic location. I extend my sincere gratitude to the WPIC Board and team for welcoming us as a member, and I look forward to engaging in constructive discussions that will benefit the industry and Bravo alike".

Trevor Raymond, CEO of the World Platinum Investment Council, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Bravo to WPIC as our first pre-production member. This new category of membership will enable more platinum advocates to distribute quality platinum insights to a wider global investment community. This will in turn enhance WPIC's effectiveness in increasing awareness, understanding and ownership of platinum as an investment."

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its PGM+Au+Ni Luanga Project, as well as our Cu-Au exploration opportunities in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province, Para State, Brazil.

Bravo is one of the most active explorers in Carajás. The team, comprising of local and international geologists, has a proven track record of PGM, nickel, and copper discoveries in the region. They have successfully taken a past IOCG greenfield project from discovery to development and production in the Carajás.

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being located close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, ports, and hydroelectric grid power. A fully funded +70,000 infill, step out and exploration drilling and trenching program was completed in 2024. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes planting more than 30,000 high-value trees in and around the project area, while hiring and contracting locally.

About the World Platinum Investment Council - WPIC®

The World Platinum Investment Council Ltd. is a global market authority on physical platinum investment, formed to meet the growing investor demand for objective and reliable platinum market intelligence. WPIC's mission is to stimulate global investor demand for physical platinum through both actionable insights and targeted product development. WPIC was created in 2014 by the leading platinum producers in South Africa. WPIC's members are: Anglo American Platinum, Implats, Northam Platinum, Sedibelo Platinum, Tharisa and Bravo Mining.

For further information, please visit www.platinuminvestment.com.

WPIC's London offices are located at: World Platinum Investment Council, Foxglove House, 166 Piccadilly, London, W1J 9EF.

WPIC's Shanghai offices are located at: World Platinum Investment Council, Unit 1612, Shui On Plaza, No. 333 Middle Huaihai Road, Huangpu District, Shanghai, P.R.China.

About Shanghai Platinum Week

Shanghai Platinum Week (SPW) is a premier annual event dedicated to the platinum group metals (PGMs) industry. Co-organised by the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC), China Gold Association Platinum Committee, and the Precious Metals Industrial Committee of the China Material Recycling Association, SPW serves as a vital platform for industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to discuss trends, innovations, and future directions. The event features a series of keynote speeches, seminars, exhibitions, and corporate events, with the China PGMs Market Summit being the central highlight. Since its inception, SPW has grown to become a significant gathering for fostering international engagement and communication within the PGM market.

SPW 2024 welcomed more than 500 attendees from over 300 organisations, with online viewership reaching 455K on the first day and 317K on the second day, far exceeding any previous year.

