Bravo Announces Granting of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") announces that it has granted a total of 1,363,500 stock options ("Options") to purchase common shares of the Company to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Such Options are exercisable into common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $3.13 per common share, and vest as to 25% one year from the date of grant followed by 25% annually thereafter until fully vested. All of the Options expire on July 29, 2029.

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Luanga PGM+Au+Ni Project in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province of Brazil.

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being in a location close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, and clean renewable hydro grid power. A fully funded 63,000m infill, step out and exploration drilling and trenching program is well advanced for 2024. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes planting more than 30,000 high-value trees in the project area, hiring and contracting locally, and ensuring protection of the environment during its exploration activities.

