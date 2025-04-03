Bravo Announces Filing of Technical Report

2025 Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for 100% Owned Luanga Project

VANCOUVER, BC, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Bravo Mining Corp. (TSXV: BRVO) (OTCQX: BRVMF), ("Bravo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed an independent technical report (the "Technical Report") prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") in respect of the updated mineral resource estimate for the Company's 100% owned Luanga palladium + platinum + rhodium + gold + nickel deposit ("Luanga deposit" or "Luanga PGM+Au+Ni deposit"), located in the Carajás Mineral Province, state of Pará, Brazil.

The Technical Report, titled "NI 43-101 Independent Technical Report, Luanga PGM + Au + Ni Project Pará State, Brazil", is dated February 18, 2025, with an issue date of April 2, 2025, and was prepared for the Company by Porfírio Cabaleiro Rodriguez, BSc, FAIG and Bernardo Viana, BSc Geology, FAIG (each of whom is an independent qualified person within the meaning of such term under NI 43-101) of GE21 Consultoria Mineral.

The Technical Report can be found under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and also on its website (www.bravomining.com).

About Bravo Mining Corp.

Bravo is a Canadian and Brazil-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its PGM+Au+Ni Luanga Project, as well as our Cu-Au +/- Ni exploration opportunities in the world-class Carajás Mineral Province, Para State, Brazil.

Bravo is one of the most experienced explorers in Carajás. The team, comprising of local and international geologists, has a proven track record of PGM, nickel, and copper discoveries in the region. They have successfully taken a past IOCG greenfield project from discovery to development and production in the Carajás.

The Luanga Project is situated on mature freehold farming land and benefits from being located close to operating mines and a mining-experienced workforce, with excellent access and proximity to existing infrastructure, including road, rail, ports, and hydroelectric grid power. Bravo's current Environmental, Social and Governance activities includes planting more than 35,000 high-value trees in and around the project area, while hiring and contracting locally.

In 2025, the Luanga Project was granted a preliminary licence (see news release dated March 3, 2025) for the development of the project. Combined with the recently updated Mineral Resource Estimate which increased both tonnes and grade (see news release dated February 18, 2025), this places Luanga at the forefront of potential future PGM+Au+Ni projects globally, while benefitting from extensive infrastructure, an experienced work force, shallow depths amenable to potential open pit extraction, and in a geopolitically favourable location close to end-user markets.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Bravo Mining Corp.

For further information about Bravo, please visit www.bravomining.com or contact: Luis Azevedo, Chairman and CEO or Alex Penha, EVP Corporate Development, T: +1-416-509-0583, [email protected]