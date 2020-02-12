Brandon University upgrades research facility to support clean technology in Manitoba

Brandon University is upgrading its Micro-analytical facility with the help of the Government of Canada

BRANDON, MB, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Brandon University (BU) is the third largest university in Manitoba with an annual enrollment of approximately 3,000 students. It boasts five faculties and three research centres that offer undergraduate, graduate, certificate, and pre-professional programs that prepare students for the future.

The Micro-analytical facility, established in 2008, is one of BU's research facilities. It specializes in providing enhanced research and support services for sustainable resource exploration, clean technologies development, and clean infrastructure development in rural and northern Manitoba. The facility also provides training and skills development for highly qualified personnel at both the undergraduate and graduate levels.

Research to support industry

BU and the Micro-analytical facility work closely with industry on projects from converting waste to liquid biofuels to stabilizing rural roads and more. BU is currently upgrading the Micro-analytical facility's building, equipment, and software to expand its analytical testing services and other supports to industry. In particular, upgrades will further support the environmental, construction, and mining resource industries to test and research sustainable clean technology solutions.

Expansion and new jobs

While in Brandon, Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada), announced an investment of $335,000 to assist BU with upgrades to the Micro-analytical facility and create up to 16 jobs. Delivered through Western Economic Diversification Canada in Manitoba, this announcement was made on behalf of Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages.

As a result of the funding, BU's Micro-analytical facility will offer more services to industry, provide assistance to approximately five small- and medium-sized enterprises and stimulate sustainable economic development in Manitoba.

Quotes

"Canada is well-positioned to seize emerging opportunities in clean technology, create jobs, and keep our communities strong. This investment is further proof of our commitment to innovation and maintaining our competitive edge as we transition to a clean economy."

- The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"The Government of Canada is pleased to support these upgrades to BU's Micro-analytical facility to give businesses and industry the tools they need to support clean technology innovation and commercialization in Western Canada, while creating quality jobs for western Canadians."

- Terry Duguid, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Western Economic Diversification Canada)



"This funding permits a huge upgrade to the imaging and analytical equipment at the Brandon University Micro-analytical facilities. This puts BU at the top of the list for speed and accuracy in materials analysis and makes us a destination of choice for researchers and industry partners looking for the fastest answers and the clearest evaluation. We are also committed to matching the quality of our results with the quality of our service to the community."

- Dr. Bernadette Ardelli, Dean of Science, Brandon University

