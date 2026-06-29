Brandon Dispatchable Capacity Project - Public notice - Comments invited on the summary of the Initial Project Description and participant funding available

OTTAWA, ON, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Manitoba Hydro is proposing to expand an existing natural gas-fueled electricity generating facility, located in Brandon, Manitoba. As proposed, the Brandon Dispatchable Capacity Project would include the development of three new simple-cycle combustion turbines with an anticipated increase in production capacity of approximately 750 megawatts. Project components would also include a 32-kilometre natural gas pipeline, two electrical transmission lines totaling 3.5 kilometres, and upgrades to the existing electrical transmission station. The project is expected to operate for about 30 years.

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) invites Indigenous Peoples and the public to review the summary of the Initial Project Description and provide comments on the proposed project.

How can I participate?

Comments should be based on local, regional, or Indigenous Knowledge of the site or surrounding environment, or provide any other relevant information that may support the conduct of this assessment. Comments received will help IAAC prepare a summary of issues, help determine if an impact assessment is required and refine its focus.

Visit the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 90571) to:

Submit comments online (submission deadline: 11:59 p.m. on July 19, 2026 );

); Apply for funding to support your participation in the planning phase of the assessment (application deadline: July 29, 2026 );

); Learn about the information session on July 7. Join to learn more about the project, assessment process and how to comment; and

Sign up for project-specific notifications.

Participants who have questions about the assessment or wish to provide input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected]. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file. IAAC supports participation in assessments through its Participant Funding Program. IAAC will retroactively reimburse eligible participants for their participation costs in this first comment period. Questions about the program should be directed to [email protected] or 1-866-582-1884.

Stay updated by following IAAC on X: @IAAC_AEIC, Facebook: Environment and Natural Resources in Canada, LinkedIn: Impact Assessment Agency of Canada or YouTube: @IAAC_AEIC.

SOURCE Impact Assessment Agency of Canada

For media inquiries, contact IAAC's media relations team by writing to [email protected]