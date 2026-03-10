BPA's tenth merger in three years

QUEBEC CITY and MONTREAL, March 10, 2026 /CNW/ - BPA, one of Canada's leading building engineering firms, announced today its merger with GENIE+ (Les consultants GEN+ inc.), a structural and civil engineering firm with offices in Lévis and Rimouski. Through this partnership, 22 experienced professionals will join BPA, strengthening its presence in Eastern Quebec.

GENIE+ team with BPA’s leadership (CNW Group/BPA)

"We are very proud to welcome GENIE+ to the BPA team. With our offices in Quebec City and Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, this merger provides a great opportunity to expand our presence and capabilities throughout Eastern Quebec. By combining our knowledge, we can provide clients with in-depth expertise, especially in structural and civil engineering, along with a broader range of services," said Patrick St-Onge, Executive Vice-President at BPA.

"Built on our shared values of integrity and excellence, this partnership will enable us to deliver integrated and innovative building engineering solutions, diversify our client base, and expand into new markets," added Dominic Latour, CEO of BPA.

"We are looking forward to embarking on this new chapter with BPA. This merger will create new opportunities for our clients, who will benefit from improved integrated engineering services, and for our employees, who will gain access to additional resources and professional development opportunities. Our commitment to client satisfaction remains our top priority," said Marc-André Jacob, President of GENIE+.

Following this merger, Marc-André Jacob will maintain his role as leader and designer, contributing to the consolidation and expansion of the group's presence in Eastern Quebec. All GENIE+ employees will remain with the company and continue their roles within BPA. They will be supported by a strong and unified team, which is essential for the ongoing success of both organizations. This partnership aligns with BPA's growth strategy and marks its 10th acquisition in three years.

As is customary for private transactions of this nature, the terms and financial details of the agreement remain confidential.

ABOUT BPA

BPA is an engineering firm specializing in buildings for the institutional, commercial, multi-residential, and industrial markets. Employees across Canada provide expertise in mechanical, electrical, structural and civil engineering, sustainable development, energy efficiency, building science, telecommunications, security, building automation, acoustics and noise control, food services, refrigeration, commissioning, and operational support. For more information about BPA, visit bpa.ca.

ABOUT GENIE+

GENIE+ is an engineering consulting firm specializing in structural and civil engineering, offering a comprehensive range of services focused on delivering excellence across multiple sectors, including residential, commercial, institutional and industrial buildings, as well as energy, infrastructure, industrial projects and telecommunications. For more information about GENIE+, visit genie-plus.com.

SOURCE BPA

