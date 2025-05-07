MONTRÉAL, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - BPA announces the acquisitions of Ecovert, a Toronto-based expert in sustainable development, and EcovertCx, a Kitchener-based specialist in building commissioning, marking a significant step in reshaping Ontario's sustainable engineering landscape. These strategic additions represent a major step forward in BPA's expansion across Ontario, reinforcing its multidisciplinary expertise and long-term commitment to high-performance building engineering.

For building owners and developers, this integration translates into more comprehensive, turnkey solutions—leveraging the expanded service capabilities of a dedicated team of 1,000 professionals and access to specialized complementary expertise.

"With the acquisitions of Ecovert and EcovertCx, BPA continues to build on its momentum in the Toronto market," said Patrick St-Onge, Executive Vice-President at BPA. "In just 18 months, we've significantly solidified our local presence through the integration of mechanical (TMP), electrical (HCC), structural (Honeycomb and DKWatson), sustainable development (Ecovert), and commissioning (EcovertCx) expertise. This positions us to better support both local and national clients with deeper technical capacity and more efficient project delivery."

"This is much more than a geographic expansion—it's a strategic convergence of complementary expertise," added Dominic Latour, CEO at BPA. "Ecovert and EcovertCx are renowned in their respective fields. By joining forces, we're expanding our ability to drive innovation, deliver more integrated solutions to our clients, and further support our mission of building a sustainable future."

Ecovert is a recognized leader in sustainable building design in Canada, with over 200 LEED-certified projects totalling more than 52 million square feet and contributions to 20% of all Zero Carbon Design building projects across the country. It also holds the distinction of having completed more CAGBC Zero Carbon Building™ (ZCB) certifications than any other firm in the country. With this partnership, BPA's Centre of Excellence in Sustainability now brings together more than 50 professionals—making it one of the largest teams of its kind in Canada.

"Becoming part of BPA is a natural evolution for our team" said Jim Lord, Founding Principal at Ecovert. "This partnership allows us to scale our impact while staying true to our mission of delivering sustainable, high-performance buildings that benefit both people and the planet."

EcovertCx is recognized as one of the foremost experts on building automation systems and troubleshooting of complex systems.

"Joining BPA opens up incredible opportunities to expand our commissioning expertise while collaborating more closely with experts across all engineering disciplines," said Reg Barsoum, Principal and Co-Founder at EcovertCx. "Together, we can deliver even greater value at every stage of the building lifecycle."

With this expansion, BPA is strengthening its commitment to environmental leadership and engineering excellence, while reinforcing its ability to deliver integrated, forward-thinking solutions across Canada. These acquisitions are a key milestone in BPA's strategic growth plan, which focuses on expanding technical depth and national reach.

As part of this latest acquisition, Jim Lord and Adolfo Silva become BPA shareholders. All employees from Ecovert and EcovertCx will continue their work within BPA. This marks BPA's seventh acquisition in the past two years.

ABOUT BPA

BPA is an engineering firm specializing in buildings for the institutional, commercial, multi-residential, and industrial markets. Employees across Canada provide expertise in mechanical, electrical, and structural engineering, sustainable development, energy efficiency, building science, telecommunications, security, building automation, acoustics and noise control, food services, refrigeration, and commissioning. To learn more about BPA, visit bpa.ca.

ABOUT ECOVERT

Ecovert is a full-service sustainability consulting firm committed to creating economic, environmental and social synergies for the building development sector. They help architects, builders, developers and property owners reap the rewards of sustainable building design, construction and operation. They are dedicated to providing clients a practical and effective roadmap to guide them toward their sustainable development goals. To learn more about Ecovert, visit www.ecovert.ca.

ABOUT ECOVERTCX

EcovertCx is a completely independent commissioning firm servicing Kitchener-Waterloo, the GTA, Ottawa, Windsor, the Niagara Escarpment, and all points between. They specialize in high performance building systems' controls—from lighting and boiler standalone controls, to RTU controls and integrated systems. To learn more about EcovertCx, visit www.ecovertcx.ca.

