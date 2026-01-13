Marking the ninth merger for BPA over the past three years

ST. JOHN'S, NL and MONTREAL, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - In a move to further solidify its footprint in Atlantic Canada, BPA, the leading firm specialized in building engineering across Canada, has announced a strategic merger with CORE Engineering Inc., a well-respected mechanical and engineering firm based in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. This partnership brings 15 seasoned professionals into the BPA team.

From left to right: Andrew Small, CORE Engineering | Trevor Blackler, CORE Engineering | Dominic Latour, BPA | Patrick St-Onge, BPA | Greg Tucker, CORE Engineering | Mike Myatt, BPA | Jason Crawley, CORE Engineering | Dave Ennis, CORE Engineering (CNW Group/BPA)

"We are thrilled to welcome the skilled professionals from CORE Engineering to BPA. Expanding on our existing presence in Halifax and Sydney, this partnership offers us a significant opportunity to grow our operations throughout Atlantic Canada. By working together, we're able to offer our clients even greater expertise and a broader range of services," said Patrick St-Onge, Executive Vice-President at BPA.

Dominic Latour, BPA's CEO, added: "Our two organizations are guided by shared core values--integrity, quality, and a dedication to excellence. Together, we remain focused on delivering comprehensive, building engineering solutions."

"We're excited to officially join forces with BPA, a dedicated building engineering firm. This formal partnership will allow us not only to expand our service offerings and reach new markets, but also to enhance our ongoing commitment to support our clients with a high level of service while solving their complex problems. This partnership with BPA will serve to further reinforce and strengthen our commitment to energy conscious and sustainable design given both CORE and BPA equally appreciate the importance of these objectives. Our employees will also gain access to enhanced resources, training and career advancement opportunities," said Andrew Small, Principal at CORE Engineering.

As a result of this merger, CORE Engineering leadership remains in place and Greg Tucker, Trevor Blackler, Dave Ennis and Jason Crawley become BPA shareholders. Andrew Small will remain in both a leadership and design role to help build and further strengthen firms' presence in the province. All CORE Engineering employees will continue their work within BPA as part of a strong integral team critical to the firms ongoing success. This transaction marks BPA's ninth successful merger in the past three years.

Consistent with industry practice regarding private transactions, specific details of the agreement will remain confidential.

ABOUT BPA

BPA is an engineering firm specializing in buildings for the institutional, commercial, multi-residential, and industrial markets. Employees across Canada provide expertise in mechanical, electrical, and structural engineering, sustainable development, energy efficiency, building science, telecommunications, security, building automation, acoustics and noise control, food services, refrigeration, and commissioning. To learn more about BPA, visit bpa.ca.

ABOUT CORE ENGINEERING INC.

CORE Engineering Inc. is a locally owned mechanical and electrical consulting engineering firm established in 1982 and located in the heart of St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. The firm delivers economical and efficient designs based on the latest technology and construction methods. To learn more about CORE Engineering, visit corenl.com.

BPA, Kim Petrisevac, Communication and Marketing Manager, 514-606-0269, [email protected]; Media contact for interview requests: Serge Vallières, 438-372-3575, [email protected] OR Rachel Cunningham, 902-789-9362, [email protected]