MONTREAL and CALGARY, AB, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - BPA is strengthening its Western Canadian operations through a strategic merger with Calgary-based Mulvey and Banani International (Alberta) inc., a full-service electrical engineering firm, adding 40 experienced professionals to its roster.

Top row: Erik Byrgesen, M+B | Trevor Pohl, M+B | Steve Orchard, BPA | Reza Pourfarahani, M+B Bottom row: Dominic Latour, BPA | Darryl Knittle, M+B | Max McLeod, M+B (CNW Group/BPA)

"BPA is pleased to welcome the talented electrical engineering team from Mulvey and Banani. This latest collaboration builds upon our presence in Edmonton and presents a valuable opportunity to expand our operations across Alberta and Western Canada. Through our partnership with Mulvey and Banani, our clients will benefit from enhanced expertise and services, backed by a combined team of more than 60 employees across Alberta," said Patrick St-Onge, Executive Vice-President at BPA.

"BPA and Mulvey and Banani share fundamental values of integrity, quality, and excellence, and are united in their commitment to delivering comprehensive projects with a client-focused approach", added Dominic Latour, CEO at BPA.

"We are excited to begin this new chapter. By formalizing our long-standing collaboration with BPA, we will broaden the range of services available to our clients, share our expertise with a wider market, and continue our work within a larger organization committed to decarbonization and building a sustainable future," said Darryl Knittle, CEO at Mulvey and Banani. "This will also provide our employees with enhanced career development opportunities."

As part of this latest transaction, Darryl Knittle, Trevor Pohl, Reza Pourfarahani, Max McLeod and Erik Byrgesen become BPA shareholders. All Mulvey and Banani employees will continue their work within BPA. This marks BPA's eighth merger in the past two years.

The transaction's specific terms remain confidential, as is standard practice for agreements between privately held companies.

ABOUT BPA

BPA is an engineering firm specializing in buildings for the institutional, commercial, multi-residential, and industrial markets. Employees across Canada provide expertise in mechanical, electrical, and structural engineering, sustainable development, energy efficiency, building science, telecommunications, security, building automation, acoustics and noise control, food services, refrigeration, and commissioning. To learn more about BPA, visit bpa.ca.

ABOUT MULVEY AND BANANI INTERNATIONAL (ALBERTA) INC.

Mulvey and Banani specializes in electrical consulting for the building industry, with expertise in electrical engineering design and communications systems for commercial, retail, residential, industrial, and institutional facilities. To learn more about Mulvey and Banani, visit mbeng.ca.

Source: Kim Petrisevac, Senior Advisor, Communication and Marketing, 514-606-0269, [email protected]; Sydney Boll, M 403-479-8796, [email protected]