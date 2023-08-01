For a limited time, Mario and friends are taking over the Boston Pizza experience

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Boston Pizza today announced it is teaming up with Nintendo to bring game-changing fun to families across Canada. Between August 1 and October 31, 2023, Boston Pizza guests will get the chance to immerse themselves in the Mushroom Kingdom through next-level activities and gameplay.

"We had the opportunity to partner with one of the premier entertainment brands in the world and as the leader of family dining occasions in Canada, we jumped at the chance to work together," said James Kawalecki, Vice President Marketing, Boston Pizza International. "Mario and pizza are a great combination, and we look forward to enhancing our BP kids experience through this collaboration."

Through this partnership, Mario and friends will be taking over Boston Pizza's kids menu, which will include a variety of exciting activities featuring the beloved and iconic characters and games available on the Nintendo Switch system.

Kids and families can also power up the excitement with Nintendo Switch Fun Sundays - an enhanced dining experience that will be offered at select Boston Pizza locations in big cities and small towns across British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec. Each Sunday during the partnership, guests in the Nintendo Switch Fun Sundays reserved section at participating restaurants have the option of ordering an extra special menu item: a Nintendo Switch system, delivered right to their table for families to use during their dining experience (available to borrow with the Nintendo staff's support on a first come, first served basis). The system will come equipped with some fan-favourite Mario games that guests can enjoy as they await their meal. Visit BostonPizza.com in August for details about Nintendo Switch Fun Sundays, including locations, dates and times.

"We're thrilled to be bringing our community of characters and family-friendly gaming experiences to Boston Pizza guests across Canada," said Susan Pennefather, General Manager, Nintendo of Canada. "Through this unique partnership, we look forward to creating shared memories and bringing smiles to people's faces."

And to ensure guests can bring the fun home, Boston Pizza will give Canadians the chance to win one of 30 prize packs that each include a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system and two selected Mario games. Plus, 20 additional winners will receive Nintendo merchandise valued at $250 CAD. Winners will be drawn on November 1, 2023 and must meet contest eligibility criteria.

Families can discover Mario and friends on Nintendo Switch - a versatile video game system that can be played anytime, anywhere. The Nintendo Switch family of systems is home to a vast library of exclusive games from beloved franchises, including Mario classics like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Mario Party Superstars, and Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe. For more information about Nintendo Switch and its library of games, visit http://www.nintendo.com/en_CA/switch/.

Nintendo is not a sponsor, co-sponsor or administrator of this contest.

About Boston Pizza

Boston Pizza International Inc. ("BPI") is Canada's number one casual dining brand. The Boston Pizza brand has served communities from coast-to-coast for 59 years since opening its first restaurant in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964. Today Boston Pizza proudly remains a Canadian company with its hundreds of local franchise owners operating more dining rooms, sports bars and patios than any other single brand in the country, along with take-out and delivery. BPI has been recognized both as a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner and a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies for many years.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has created franchises that have become household names worldwide, including Mario™, Donkey Kong™, The Legend of Zelda™, Metroid™, Pokémon™, Animal Crossing™, Pikmin™ and Splatoon™, through its integrated hardware and software products. Nintendo aims to deliver unique, intuitive entertainment experiences for everyone, manufacturing and marketing video game devices such as the Nintendo Switch™ family of systems, developing and operating applications for smart devices, and collaborating with partners on a range of other entertainment initiatives like visual content and theme parks. Nintendo has sold more than 5.5 billion video games and over 800 million hardware units globally. From the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System™ more than 30 years ago, through today and into the future, Nintendo's continuing mission is to create unique entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of people all over the world. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo's operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company's website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

® Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership. All Boston Pizza registered Canadian trademarks and unregistered Canadian trademarks containing the words "Boston", "BP", and/or "Pizza" are trademarks owned by the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership and licensed by the Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership to Boston Pizza International Inc.

