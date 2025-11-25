BOSTON PIZZA COMBATS HOLIDAY FOOD FATIGUE WITH PIZZA GRAVY

New survey reveals Canadians love gravy, but are looking for a flavour upgrade

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Every holiday season, Canadians return to a festive feast that feels both overdone and tiredly predictable. Today, Boston Pizza launches Pizza Gravy, rescuing taste buds from turkey déjà vu and reviving the holiday table. Pizza Gravy is a bold new pantry staple that combines the rich, savoury goodness of gravy with the unmistakable flavour of BP pizza sauce. It's everything Canadians need to save their holiday dinners - because not everyone loves holiday food, but everyone sure loves pizza.

According to new national survey results, holiday food fatigue is real, and it's hitting Canadians hard. While 67% of Canadians crown gravy the true star of their holiday meal, three in five are looking to make room for fresh flavours. The classics may stick around, but Canadians are craving something new, and Pizza Gravy is here to shake things up.

"Canadians clearly love their gravy, but we think they love pizza more," says Niels van Oyen, Director of Marketing at Boston Pizza International. "And that's where Boston Pizza thought - why not give them both: a gravy that makes your holiday feast taste more like your favourite slice. It's unique and a little unexpected, just like the conversation starter your uncle drops at the dinner table during the holidays."

Pizza Gravy is a bold, delicious twist on festive comfort food, made to revive your leftovers, spark dinner table debates, and give the holidays a flavour upgrade from coast to coast. It's the Holi-Break Canadians (and their taste buds) didn't know they needed, but certainly deserve.

Pizza Gravy will be available this holiday season starting November 27th for $9.99 (plus tax and shipping) at www.pizzagravy.ca, while supplies last. A portion of proceeds from each jar will support Food Banks Canada, making this a delicious way to give back, all while dodging another dry turkey.

