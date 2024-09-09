Borealis Foods to Present at 26th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - Borealis Foods Inc. ("Borealis" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BRLS), a pioneering food tech innovation company dedicated to creating premium-quality, nutritious food solutions accessible to the world population, today announced that CEO Reza Soltanzadeh is scheduled to present at the 26th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, taking place September 9-11, 2024 in New York City. The Company will also host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

Reza Soltanzadeh, Founder and CEO of Borealis Foods, will deliver a presentation highlighting the company's recent initiatives. As well, Mr. Soltanzadeh will provide insights into Borealis Foods' future growth, including strategic developments aimed at expanding the company's health-focused food offering.

Soltanzadeh is presenting at 12:30 pm ET on September 10th – the webcast can be accessed here: https://journey.ct.events/view/2d9623ee-2c91-4078-a71e-5bc315ad478f and the presentation being used will be posted on the Company's website www.borealisfoods.com . Additionally, he will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the day on the 10th.

To request a one-on-one meeting, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative. For more information about the conference, please visit the conference website .

About Borealis

Borealis Foods is a forward-thinking food tech company on a mission to address growing consumer needs and global food security challenges by developing highly nutritious functional food products that are flavorful, affordable, and sustainable. The Company's focus on affordability and sustainability reflects its deep commitment to making a positive impact on human health while supporting the well-being of our planet.

