Borealis Foods to exclusively produce a leading global Ramen brand for Major Multinational Food Company in its US factory

Borealis Foods' wholly-owned consumer packaged goods company, Palmetto Gourmet

Foods, takes on production of exclusive line of ramen noodles for a food conglomerate.



NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Borealis Foods Inc. ("Borealis" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BRLS), a food-tech innovator, and creator of the popular high-protein Chef Woo ramen, Ramen Express and Woodles brand of noodles, announced a partnership that will significantly expand production at its wholly owned Palmetto Gourmet Foods facility.

This agreement, signed with one of the world's largest and most diversified food and beverage companies, will add one of the leading global brands of ramen to Borealis Foods' growing portfolio, formulated and produced by Palmetto Gourmet Foods in South Carolina.

"We are proud and excited about this partnership, bringing a leading global ramen brand enjoyed by over a billion people globally to the US market" said Reza Soltanzadeh, Founder and CEO of Borealis Foods. "Our mission has always been to create healthy, delicious food options, and this collaboration allows us to reach new markets with our innovative, U.S.-made products, providing more choices for consumers. This relationship could expand our reach significantly in the next few years as we continue to innovate".

Six new SKUs will be launched nationally in Q1, 2025.

About Borealis Foods:

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ: BRLS) is a pioneering, integrated food manufacturing company with a mission to disrupt and elevate the ready-to-eat meal and dry soup categories by offering premium and super-premium, nutritious products. Known for popular ramen noodle brands like the high protein Chef Woo, Ramen Express, and Woodles, Borealis Foods brings innovative fusion flavors from diverse culinary traditions, creating delicious and nutritious meal options for consumers. With U.S.-based production facilities, the company's portfolio reflects a commitment to quality, innovation, and sustainability.

An essential aspect of Borealis Foods' success is its strategic partnerships with prominent national and international food producers, retailers, and distributors. Serving as an innovation partner to global food leaders, Borealis Foods leverages these collaborations to expand its offerings, enhance technological capabilities, and deliver food products that embody its values of healthy nutrition and innovation.

For more information on Borealis Foods, please visit https://borealisfoods.com.

Investors: Jeremy Hellman, Vice President, The Equity Group, [email protected], (212) 836-9626; Media: Citizen Relations, Email: [email protected], Henry Wong, Chief Marketing Officer, Borealis Foods, [email protected], (905) 278-2200