Borealis Foods Reaches Successful Milestone Selling Over 2 Million Units On Amazon

Food innovator has amassed over 2.166 million units sold of their unique ramen products on the online platform



NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Borealis Foods Inc. ("Borealis" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BRLS), a food-tech innovator known for its popular high protein Chef Woo brand announced a major milestone: Reaching 2 million units sold through their direct-to-consumer channel on Amazon.

Reza Soltanzadeh, Founder and CEO of Borealis Foods expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "Our mission to bring healthy, delicious ramen and affordable, quality ramen options to the market has been accelerated through Amazon. This success demonstrates that, as we expand our distribution and coverage across North America, fans and health-conscious consumers are actively seeking us out through online channels."

This achievement not only reflects the growing popularity of grocery e-commerce but also aligns with broader market trends. Earlier this year, Brick Meets Click reported in its "U.S. eGrocery Sales Forecast: 2024-28" that the compound annual growth rate for online grocery sales is expected to be 4.5% over the next five years, three times faster than that of in-store grocery sales.

"The online success for Borealis Foods underscores the growing demand for the high protein ramen under the Chef Woo label, and we couldn't be more excited." Soltanzadeh added. "The company's monthly online sales have grown by over 871 %, with a surge in customers using our optional subscription service, which ensures automatic monthly delivery. This service has seen a growth of over 250% in 2024, with repeat customers across all age groups.

"Although the company's goal has been to develop the healthiest ramen on the market, our culinary team has focused on creating delicious ramen people want to eat. We believe healthy ramen should also taste good."

With their Chef Woo Roasted Chicken ramen chosen among the best ramen available at Walmart and Costco, the company is fulfilling that mandate. Additionally, Borealis Foods recently announced an expansion of its product lineup, including the introduction of the new Chef Ramsay ramen, developed in collaboration with renowned chef, Gordon Ramsay, now available in Walmart stores.

About Borealis Foods:

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ: BRLS) is a forward-thinking food tech company on a mission to address human health, growing consumer needs and global food security challenges by developing highly nutritious functional food products that are flavorful, affordable, and sustainable. The Company's focus on affordability and sustainability reflects its deep commitment to making a positive impact on human health while supporting the well-being of our planet.

For more information on Borealis Foods, visit https://borealisfoods.com

SOURCE Borealis Foods, Inc.

Investors: Jeremy Hellman, Vice President, The Equity Group, [email protected], (212) 836-9626; Media: Citizen Relations, Email: [email protected]; Henry Wong, Chief Marketing Officer, Borealis Foods, [email protected], (905) 278-2200