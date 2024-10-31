Borealis Foods Expands U.S. Walmart Distribution with the Launch of Ramen Noodles by Chef Ramsay Crafted by Master Chef Gordon Ramsay

Food innovator expands their healthy, affordable and cuisine-forward lines to more than 1,300 Walmart Stores nationwide

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Borealis Foods Inc. ("Borealis" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: BRLS), a food-tech innovator known for its popular Chef Woo and Ramen Express brands, today announced an expanded distribution at Walmart, through its wholly owned Palmetto Gourmet Foods. Chef Woo and Ramen Express products will now be available in more than 1,300 Walmart locations nationwide and online, including Chef Woo's newest ramen flavors crafted in partnership with world-renowned chef Gordon Ramsay. The move reinforces Borealis Foods' commitment to providing a healthier version of ramen to consumers across the country.

"We are thrilled to expand our distribution with Walmart as part of our mission to bring healthy and delicious ramen to more consumers nationwide, while expanding our ramen offering," said Reza Soltanzadeh, Founder and CEO of Borealis Foods. "This expansion validates the growing demand for better food options, and our Chef Woo brand is leading the way in offering a healthier alternative."

"This expanded Walmart presence marks a significant milestone for Borealis Foods, which continues to see growing demand for its protein-packed ramen options. The increase in availability follows Chef Woo's success with its 20g of animal-free protein made with organic noodles. The company is proud that its meals are made right in the U.S with the finest American flour."

In tandem with this distribution growth, Borealis Foods is also launching its two new high-protein "Ramen Noodles by Chef Ramsay" flavors: Black Garlic Beef and Shiitake Mushroom Chicken, crafted by renowned master chef Gordon Ramsay. These new Asian-inspired flavors elevate an already premium ramen, combining bold, authentic ingredients with animal-free, high-protein nutrition, offering consumers a nutritious gourmet meal without sacrificing taste.

"Walmart is committed to delivering the best and most innovative products to our customers while prioritizing quality, value and accessibility," said Adrienne Freemen, Director Merchandising, Walmart U.S. "Our selection process is customer-centric and rigorous. We aim to bring products that delight our customers and the new Chef Woo ramen noodles by Chef Ramsay line from Borealis Foods is a perfect fit."

"It's exciting to see how we can transform a traditional staple like ramen into something extraordinary," said Gordon Ramsay, shareholder, advisor and brand ambassador for Borealis Foods. "These new flavors elevate a beloved dish into a culinary experience, blending rich, savory ingredients like black garlic and beef with the umami depth of shiitake mushrooms and chicken. I'm incredibly proud of these creations, and I can't wait for people to enjoy them. "

The Chef Woo by Chef Ramsay line will be exclusively available at Walmart as Borealis Foods continues to reshape the convenience food sector by combining top-tier culinary expertise with nutritional science. With this expansion, Borealis is poised to further solidify its position as a leader in consumer packaged goods.

About Borealis Foods:

Borealis Foods (NASDAQ: BRLS) is a forward-thinking food tech company on a mission to address human health, growing consumer needs and global food security challenges by developing highly nutritious functional food products that are flavorful, affordable, and sustainable. The Company's focus on affordability and sustainability reflects its deep commitment to making a positive impact on human health while supporting the well-being of our planet.

For more information on Borealis Foods, please visit https://borealisfoods.com

SOURCE Borealis Foods, Inc.

Investors: Jeremy Hellman, Vice President, The Equity Group, [email protected], (212) 836-9626; Media: Citizen Relations, Email: [email protected], Henry Wong, Chief Marketing Officer, Borealis Foods, [email protected], (905) 278-2200