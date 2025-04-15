Boost Your Productivity Worldwide with NoteKit & RecDot This April

NEW YORK, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- viaim, an AI hardware company specializing in smart office solutions, is kicking off a limited-time promotion to help professionals supercharge their productivity this spring.

From April 16 to April 28, customers can enjoy a 5% discount on the NoteKit AI Office Assistant and RecDot AI-powered earbuds — viaim's top-selling smart tools that bring efficiency to the next level.

viaim

The NoteKit and RecDot bundle is available for just $378 during the promotion period. This exclusive offer includes a 5% discount and also provides 600 minutes of free transcription per month.

NoteKit will be offered at a 5% direct discount from April 16 at 00:00 to April 22 at 23:59 (PDT). From April 23 at 00:00 to April 28 at 23:59 (PDT), the same 5% discount will continue for NoteKit, and a special 5% bundle discount will be available for those purchasing both NoteKit and RecDot together.

Available on the Company's website, the tools are designed to boost workplace efficiency by turning conversations into actionable tasks. Acting as a "second brain" for professionals, the devices help capture overlooked details and convert daily dialogue into clear, organized action plans.

NoteKit uses AI-powered transcription and task management to boost workplace efficiency. It connects directly to laptops (Windows 10 and above, with Mac coming soon) to record and transfer with no earbuds or drivers needed. Its dual omnidirectional microphones records clear audio within five meters and operates via physical buttons. It supports up to 15 languages for speech recognition, translation, and transcription, and can add subtitles to foreign-language videos. NoteKit acts as an "invisible information catcher" that uses AI to transform informal coffee chats into project opportunities that could potentially add to the bottom line of enterprises. New projects mentioned during a coffee conversation with the boss but go unrecorded can easily result in missed resource support. viaim AI marks "budget requirements" and "cross-departmental collaborators," and generates a to-do list for starting a new project. It automatically synchronizes to mailboxes and collaboration tools, such as Slack, and notifies the relevant responsible people for follow up. Silicon Valley product manager and viaim customer, Sally Williams, shared a recent story: "Last week, I casually talked about market research, and NoteKit directly generated a division of labor document. Later, the boss praised me for my "full execution!"

The RecDot Earbuds, built with advanced AI and hardware, empower business professionals around the world to work smarter and more efficiently. RecDot supports real-time transcription and translation for on-site, call, and audio-video recordings. With translation and transcription capabilities of up to 15 languages, it ensures seamless communication and 48dB deep noise reduction isolates background noise effectively, customizable for various scenarios. The 36-hour charging box battery life offers up to 9 hours per use and provides one hour of use with a 5-minute charge. A sales team recently shared how they lowered their order error rate using RecDot after a customer urgently called to adjust order parameters. RecDot's one-click recording function solved this by marking "quantity changes" and "priority customers" in real-time transcription, and generating and order update confirmation form. A link was then shared directly with the customer for secondary confirmation through the RecDot app that avoided time-consuming back-and-forth emails, greatly improving customer satisfaction

Shawn Ma, CEO of viaim, commented: "The mission of our NoteKit and RecDot AI-powered smart office tools is to ensure that during conversations, no detail or inspiration spoken about is missed or overlooked. This April, we are inviting office workers everywhere to supercharge their future careers with these tools."

April marks the start of a busy season filled with meetings, new initiatives, and tight deadlines. With NoteKit, every idea can be captured instantly, tasks can be delegated seamlessly, and execution stays ahead of schedule — exactly when precision matters most.

Now is the time to upgrade any AI office setup and experience the "conversation is execution" revolution. Don't wait — efficiency is just one click away.



For more details, and to purchase the not-to-be-missed dual smart office upgrade, please visit

https://store.viaim.ai/.

SOURCE VIAIM

Qian Wang, [email protected]