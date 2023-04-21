OTTAWA, ON, April 21, 2023 /CNW/ -

Product: Coconut Curry Cauli Bowl

Issue: Food - Allergen - Milk

Distribution: British Columbia and Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Media and public enquiries: Public enquiries: Toll-free: 1-800-442-2342 (Canada and U.S.), Telephone: 1-613-773-2342 (local or international), Email: [email protected]; Media relations :Telephone: 613-773-6600, Email: [email protected]