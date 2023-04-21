Boosh brand Coconut Curry Cauli Bowl recalled due to undeclared milk Français

Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Apr 21, 2023, 18:16 ET

OTTAWA, ON, April 21, 2023

Product: Coconut Curry Cauli Bowl

Issue: Food - Allergen - Milk

Distribution: British Columbia and Ontario and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories

