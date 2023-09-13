BEAUHARNOIS, QC, Sept. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, IKEA Canada announces the grand opening of its latest Distribution Centre and Customer Distribution Centre in Canada to enhance the omnichannel retailer's operational efficiency, providing its retail locations and customers with unparalleled convenience and swift service. The new Beauharnois facility is the first IKEA Distribution Centre in over three decades and aligns with the brand's commitment to enriching the lives of its customers by offering quality products for a better life at home.

Bonjour, Hej Québec : IKEA Canada says hello and announces the Grand Opening of its new Beauharnois Distribution Centre and Customer Distribution Centre (CNW Group/IKEA Canada Limited Partnership)

The state-of-the-art Beauharnois Distribution Centre and Customer Distribution Centre will play a pivotal role in streamlining IKEA's logistics operations, ensuring that products reach customers' homes with increased speed and accuracy. By optimizing its distribution network, IKEA aims to further elevate the shopping experience and meet the ever-evolving needs of its valued customers by notably using automated storage and retrieval systems as well as automated goods to person picking and packing solutions.

Today's opening in Beauharnois is an important step as IKEA Canada continues its transformation journey to become the leading omnichannel home furnishings retailer, while maintaining its positive impact on people and the planet. Opening this new, and larger distribution location in the Montreal area helps to reduce transport distances and emissions by storing more products, and in turn brings the retailer closer to its customers.

"This endeavor reflects the culmination of many years of hard work, dedication, process improvement, and leadership within the IKEA family. Our commitment to teamwork and achieving remarkable outcomes has brought us to this pivotal moment, says Mathieu Rochon, Director of Beauharnois' distribution centre and customer distribution centre at IKEA Canada.

"I believe this facility will become a cornerstone of progress, serving not only as a hub for our operations but also as a testament to our unwavering dedication to delivering excellence and being a home away from home for our co-workers. Together, as we embrace new challenges and opportunities, we'll continue to elevate IKEA's legacy of innovation and customer service," remarked Mathieu Rochon.

The new Beauharnois location was awarded LEED Silver certification and is equipped with 20 electric vehicle chargers for co-workers and guests. The retailer will install 15 electric vehicle chargers for commercial fleets, in December 2023, supporting IKEA Canada's ambition to provide zero emission home deliveries by 2025.

At the heart of the IKEA Beauharnois Distribution Centre and Customer Distribution Centre are over 380 co-workers. To ensure that IKEA is a great place to work co-workers have access to Total Rewards that includes benefits, co-worker discount, RRSP matching, TACK! Loyalty program, performance-driven bonus program and wellness days. Specific to the IKEA Beauharnois facility is on-site workout facilities and a co-worker vegetable and herb garden.

