Bombardier long-term lease deal welcome news for aerospace workers

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Unifor welcomes Bombardier's announcement of a long-term lease agreement with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) to build the new Global Manufacturing Centre located at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

"The announcement of this new manufacturing facility is an important step in advancing the long term job security of our members at the Bombardier Downsview facility," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "These are hardworking, highly skilled, and well trained workers who can look forward to a more secure future at the new location."

The Downsview facility currently employs 2,100 Unifor members represented by locals 112 and 673 in the production, office, and technical divisions as well as numerous other direct and indirect jobs. In 2018, Bombardier announced its intention to sell the facility creating anxiety and uncertainty for workers.

"We wanted reassurance that Bombardier would continue to assemble the Global family of aircraft in the Toronto area, and todays announcement provides it," said Scott McIlmoyle, President of Unifor Local 112. "Our members have been through a lot recently. I couldn't be happier for them."

"I am proud of the determination and resolve our members showed throughout the past year of uncertainty," said Maryellen McIlmoyle, President of Unifor Local 673. "This agreement brings tremendous relief to Bombardier workers and their families."

The long-term lease agreement with the GTAA runs until 2058 and the new facility's planned completion date is in 2023.

In addition to selling the Downsview property in 2018, Bombardier also sold its Q400 aircraft program to De Havilland Aircraft Company. The Q400 is currently assembled at Downsview.

De Havilland workers are also members of Unifor Local 112 and 673. Both locals and Unifor National will continue to work with De Havilland and all levels of government in an effort to secure the Q400 program beyond 2022.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: Please contact Unifor Communications Representative David Molenhuis at David.Molenhuis@unifor.org or 416-575-7453 (cell)

Related Links

http://www.unifor.org

