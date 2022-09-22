Boil-water advisory in effect starting September 22, 2022, in Dorval, the Town of Dorval Island and part of Saint-Laurent borough and the Town of Dorval Island

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The urban agglomeration of Montréal has issued a boil-water advisory for Dorval, the Town of Dorval Island and part of Saint-Laurent borough starting today, September 22, 2022.

To see the area covered by the boil-water advisory, click on the following link:

https://experience.arcgis.com/experience/6e74e58714024d99b08aeface0ffb251

INSTRUCTIONS

Residents of the affected areas must bring their tap water to a rolling boil for at least 1 minute prior to consumption or to brushing their teeth. Unboiled tap water may still be used for hygiene or household use.

This preventive measure remains in effect pending further notice. As soon as the situation will be back to normal, a new advisory will be issued.

For more information, citizens may go to the website https://montreal.ca/en/articles/boil-water-advisory-6648 or dial 311.

SOURCE Ville de Montréal

For further information: Division des relations de presse, Service de l'expérience citoyenne et des communications, [email protected]