Boil water advisory in effect as of November 27, 2021 in the West Island

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Agglomeration of Montréal is issuing a boil water advisory in the Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Pointe-Claire, Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, Kirkland, Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève and Baie d'Urfé areas as of today, November 27, 2021, due to a failed water quality test at a sampling point on the network.

SECTORS AFFECTED BY THE BOIL WATER ADVISORY

The Pierrefonds - Roxboro area;

- area; The City of Pointe-Claire ;

; The City of Dollard-Des-Ormeaux ;

; The City of Kirkland ;

; The borough of Île-Bizard-Sainte-Geneviève;

The City of Baie d'Urfé.

INSTRUCTIONS

Residents of areas affected by the boil water advisory must boil their water for at least 1 minute before drinking it or using it to brush their teeth. Unboiled drinking water may be used for personal hygiene or other domestic purposes.

This advice is in effect until further notice. As soon as the situation is restored, a notice of return to normal will be issued.

For more information, citizens are invited to consult the website : https://montreal.ca/articles/avis-debullition-deau or to contact 311.

