Boehringer Ingelheim Canada and community-based clinics join to revolutionize cardiovascular care in Ontario

BURLINGTON, ON, Dec. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - In an innovative partnership, Boehringer Ingelheim (Canada) Ltd. has joined forces with established cardiology clinics across Ontario to transform community care for cardiovascular patients through a cardiovascular optimization program, emphasizing accessibility and collaboration.

The Complex Optimization and Community Hub (COACH) takes a comprehensive approach partnering with key community-based cardiology clinics to expand and optimize services. Through guideline-directed medical therapy and enhanced management—facilitated by Allied Healthcare Professionals—the initiative aims to improve patient health outcomes and access to care, support self-management, enhance transitions between community and hospital care, optimize patient flow within clinics, and reduce re-hospitalizations.

"At Boehringer Ingelheim Canada, we are dedicated to transforming the lives of patients. In co-creating this initiative, we have embarked on transformative public-private collaboration aimed at bridging gaps in care. Our combined goal is to improve the healthcare journey, aligning it seamlessly with the patients' needs," says Annie Beauchemin, Head of Market Access, Boehringer Ingelheim Canada. "This initiative represents a significant step forward in patient care and signifies our combined commitment to comprehensive patient care, creating a web of support that embraces patients on their journey towards better health."

This collaboration aligns with the objectives of Ontario Health, integrating hospital discharge processes and specialist referrals with the broader community healthcare system. The initiative has started to yield promising results at several site locations across Ontario. Patients have experienced enhanced care and outcomes and the program has shown a reduction in re-hospitalizations.

These results exemplify the power of innovative partnerships and set the stage for a future where comprehensive support becomes the norm for cardiovascular patients.

Example of clinic sites and quotes:

Cambridge Cardiac Care Center

"This partnership has allowed the development of a robust initiative to optimize both acute and chronic heart failure across the full spectrum of this disease state. More than 1,500 patients have received cardiovascular care through this initiative to date, it has reduced the need for patients to go to ER for treatment and has resulted in significant reduction in waiting times for patients to be seen, optimized and monitored. It is through such public-private partnerships that a new paradigm can be developed to enhance the care of such vulnerable patients. We look forward to continuing this initiative with the support of Boehringer Ingelheim Canada and other likeminded industry partners." - Dr. A Shekhar Pandey, Cardiologist, Cambridge Cardiac Care Center.

Cardio Pulmonary Services Kitchener Waterloo

"Through the generous support of Boehringer Ingelheim Canada's COACH program, we were able to continue the work with patients at the Up Titration Clinic on optimal heart failure therapy. This has helped in providing the most optimal care for heart failure patients." – Dr. Amelia Yip, Cardiologist, Cardio Pulmonary Services Kitchener Waterloo.

Corcare

"A study analyzing this program conducted between January 2019 and March 2023—by the Corcare Quality and Education Platform—was presented at the 2023 American Heart Association Scientific Conference. The study demonstrates outcomes are improved in community organizations when shared guideline-directed medical therapy goal are strengthened by medical directives with nursing-based support. This pragmatic and low-cost intervention is relevant to the lifelong, longitudinal care of the larger community population with heart failure. Public policy planning should explore opportunities for similar pragmatic approaches that support long-term community-based collaborative systems." - Dr. Joseph Ricci, Cardiologist, Corcare.

SPACE Clinic

"The Nurse Practitioner led clinic has been successfully supporting patients since 2019 by optimizing the guideline-directed medical therapy and facilitating timely cardiac investigations. We are proud to announce to date, the clinic has conducted 1,464 consultations and 2,976 follow-up visits." Dr. Orfi, Cardiologist, and Hazelynn Kinney, Nurse Practitioner, SPACE clinic

Winchester Hospital

"The COACH project at Winchester Hospital enhanced the management of heart failure patients by improving the adherence to guidelines and updating the institutional heart failure order set." Dr. Gazarin, Chief Research Officer, Winchester District Memorial Hospital.

