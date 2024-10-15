Boat Harbour Remediation Project - Public Comments Invited on theDraft Report and Potential Conditions

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -

What is happening?

The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) is conducting a federal environmental assessment of the proposed Boat Harbour Remediation Project, located east of Pictou, Nova Scotia.

IAAC invites the public and Indigenous groups to comment on the draft Environmental Assessment Report that includes IAAC's conclusions and recommendations regarding the potential environmental effects of the project and their significance, as well as the proposed key mitigation measures and follow-up programs.

IAAC also invites comments on the draft potential conditions for the project. Final conditions would become legally-binding for the proponent if the Minister of Environment and Climate Change ultimately issues a decision statement authorizing the proponent to proceed with the project and seek further necessary permits and approvals.

How can I participate?

Comments should be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80164). The draft Report and potential conditions are also available on the Registry. Participants who wish to provide their input in a different format can contact IAAC by writing to [email protected].

Submit your comments online in either official language by 11:59 p.m. on November 14, 2024. All comments received will be published online as part of the project file.

Will there be more opportunities to participate?

This project has benefited from several public and Indigenous engagement opportunities. This is the final public comment period in the process.

Stay updated on this project by following IAAC on X (previously Twitter): @IAAC_AEIC #BoatHarbour.

What is the proposed project?

Build Nova Scotia is proposing the remediation of Boat Harbour and nearby lands, located next to Pictou Landing First Nation and five kilometres east of Pictou, Nova Scotia. In 1967, the provincial government constructed the Boat Harbour Effluent Treatment Facility to treat effluent from industrial sources and in the process, reconstructed a natural tidal estuary into a closed effluent stabilization basin. The Government of Nova Scotia closed the effluent treatment facility and as part of the remediation work, an existing on-site hazardous waste containment facility would be vertically expanded to increase its capacity from 220,000 cubic metres to up to 1,074,000 cubic metres (approximately 490%) for the storage of hazardous waste-bearing sediment that would be removed from the effluent treatment facility.

