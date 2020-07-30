MONTREAL, July 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - BMTC Group Inc. (the "Corporation") announces that all nominees listed in the management information circular dated June 8th, 2020 have been elected as directors of the Corporation.

Each of the eight (8) directors proposed for election at the annual meeting of the shareholders was elected on a vote by show of hands. Each of the nominees was elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The proxies received by management for the election of directors were as follows:



Votes for Votes withheld

# % # % André Bérard 27 638 904 99.51% 136 857 0.49% Lucien Bouchard 27 257 378 98.13% 518 383 1.87% Gabriel Castiglio 27 648 470 99.54% 127 291 0.46% Anne-Marie Leclair 27 648 470 99.54% 127 291 0.46% Yves Des Groseillers 27 273 344 98.19% 502 417 1.81% Charles Des Groseillers 27 256 444 98.13% 519 317 1.87% Marie-Berthe Des Groseillers 27 256 144 98.13% 519 617 1.87% Tony Fionda 27 648 470 99.54% 127 291 0.46%

BMTC Group Inc.'s Common Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and through its subsidiary Ameublements Tanguay Inc., and its two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax, the Company is a major retailer of furniture, electronic goods and household appliances operating in the province of Quebec.

