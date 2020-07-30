BMTC Group Inc. Announces the Election of Directors Français

News provided by

BMTC Group Inc.

Jul 30, 2020, 18:30 ET

MONTREAL, July 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - BMTC Group Inc. (the "Corporation") announces that all nominees listed in the management information circular dated June 8th, 2020 have been elected as directors of the Corporation.

Each of the eight (8) directors proposed for election at the annual meeting of the shareholders was elected on a vote by show of hands. Each of the nominees was elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy at the meeting. The proxies received by management for the election of directors were as follows:

Votes for

Votes withheld

      #

%

       #

%

André Bérard

27 638 904

99.51%

136 857

0.49%

Lucien Bouchard

27 257 378

98.13%

518 383

1.87%

Gabriel Castiglio

27 648 470

99.54%

127 291

0.46%

Anne-Marie Leclair

27 648 470

99.54%

127 291

0.46%

Yves Des Groseillers

27 273 344

98.19%

502 417

1.81%

Charles Des Groseillers

27 256 444

98.13%

519 317

1.87%

Marie-Berthe Des Groseillers

27 256 144

98.13%

519 617

1.87%

Tony Fionda

27 648 470

99.54%

127 291

0.46%

BMTC Group Inc.'s Common Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and through its subsidiary Ameublements Tanguay Inc., and its two divisions, Brault & Martineau and EconoMax, the Company is a major retailer of furniture, electronic goods and household appliances operating in the province of Quebec.

SOURCE BMTC Group Inc.

For further information: Mrs. Marie-Berthe Des Groseillers, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMTC Group inc., (514) 648-5757

Related Links

www.braultetmartineau.com

Organization Profile

BMTC Group Inc.